Reformed Con Man Starting New Podcast on Avoiding Scams

Former con man Steve Comisar Learn how to tell the difference

Ex con man Steve Comisar will teach you how to avoid getting ripped off in his new Podcast.

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Former con man Steve Comisar is starting his own podcast on fraud prevention which promises to educate and entertain while dispensing powerful advice from The Don of Con himself. Each episode will take on a different scam and how to avoid being victimized. The pilot episode slated for July will teach you how to detect a counterfeit Rolex in 30 seconds. Other segments teach how to detect and avoid different scams that are prevalent today. And who better to do this than Steve Comisar the worlds leading authority on fraud and one of the most famous con artists who ever lived.Comisar is the only Hollywood actor who was also an iconic con man. After going to prison and cleaning up his act, Comisar wrote the bestselling book, America’s Guide to Fraud Prevention , which he touted on nearly every television talk show and news magazine program. He starred in the prime time television special, In the Mind of Con Artists, that was watched by over 10 million viewers. Comisar then starred in the critically acclaimed award winning documentary, Making Crime Pay, which is now used to train federal law enforcement agents. As a crowning achievement Comisar became the on-camera fraud expert on The View and Dateline NBC.As an actor Comisar is best known for costarring in the high action thriller, Tough Luck , with Armand Assante and Norman Reedus. The sequel, Tough Luck Rebooted, is currently slated for preproduction in early 2024. Comisar will reprise his role of Stan. Beginning his acting career as a young teenager Comisar appeared in dozens of movies, television shows and commercials. He was released from prison in 2017 and is actively pursuing both acting and fraud prevention careers. He has been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1983. He was trained in method acting in New York by Lee Strasberg. Comisar is 59 and resides in Los Angeles, California. His motto is “Reach for the stars and have no regrets.”By Karen Allen, Celebrity NewswireSteve Comisar official website: https://stevecomisar.com MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Comisar: In the Mind of Con Artists ©️2023