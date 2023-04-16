Visited App Publishes Top Destinations for Indian Travellers

Travel Map App Visited publishes top 5 destinations and travel trends for Indian Travellers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the travel app Visited , India is currently ranked as the 43rd most visited country among global international travelers. The Visited travel app has over 1.6 million users across the globe, and offers a unique glance into popular destinations. All data is based on the user's self-reported information on where they have been, and where they would like to go.



On average an international traveller has been to 15 countries outside of India. While people from Scandinavia and Switzerland have been to more countries, Indian travellers are on par with the American travellers.

Visited App has recently published the top 10 most visited countries from India . The list ranks the following top 5 destinations as visited most by Indians:

1) Thailand

2) Singapore

3) France

4) United States

5) United Kingdom



The Visited travel app has the full list of the top 10 countries visited by Indians, as well as a way to scratch off all places that you’ve been to. You can also get inspired by uncovering new destinations and checking off famous sights.

The travel list feature allows users to check off destinations based on interests. For those wanting to tick off capitals of the world, the number one destination is Paris, while New Delhi comes in the 40th spot in popularity.

For those looking to see all the wonders of the world the Taj Mahal is ranked 28th most visited, while the Eiffel Tower, Colosseum and Venice Canals top the list. Other popular lists also include the most beautiful beaches, national parks, art museums, culinary experiences and more. With over 200 customized travel lists you’re likely to find something that appeals to you; whether you’re looking for places to visit in India or abroad.

For those looking for more travel stats, you can download the 2022 travel report . This report highlights how many countries travellers around the world visit, want to visit, and lists all the popular destinations for 2022.

Visited app, allows users to create their very own digital scratch map with past and future travels, by country, region/state and city. Users are able to easily track their personal travel goals and gain personalized insights to key stats; such as travel ranking, percentage of the world seen, and total countries visited.

App users can also leverage the Inspiration feature to discover new destinations with an intuitive swiping experience. By scanning popular and less viewed travel destinations, users can visualize and plan their next adventure on the Visited App with ease.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com .

To download the app for free, you can find Visited on iOS and Android .

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is its most popular app. For inspiration on travel destinations, travel stats and the latest travel news, follow Visited's Travel Blog .

Contact:

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com

