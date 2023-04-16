Limited Edition of Yates McKendree's #1 Charting LP, Buchanan Lane Announced for Record Store Day 2023

Buchanan Lane LP Yates McKendree Buchanan Lane Yates McKendree (Scarlati)

180g Collector's Vinyl is a Must-Have for Blues Enthusiasts of this Grammy-Winning Rising Star

Only a very old and experienced soul could make his kind of art. Yes, he’s been around plenty before, and he’s giving it to this world again, just getting started being timeless.”” — Gary Nicholson

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention vinyl enthusiasts! Record Store Day 2023 is just around the corner and we have an exclusive offer that you won't want to miss.

Qualified Records Artist Yates McKendree's highly sought-after #1 Charting (Roots Music Report) LP "Buchanan Lane" is now available for purchase with free shipping.

For a limited time only, you can get your hands on this beautifully crafted 180g vinyl for just $50 in the US or $75 for international orders. Expected delivery in June. And as a special bonus, each LP comes personally signed by Yates, making it the perfect addition to any collector's set.

Yates McKendree is a rising star in the blues music industry and "Buchanan Lane" - charted at #1 on the Roots Music Report and nominated for BMA's "Best Emerging Album Artist" - has been hailed as one of the most captivating and emotionally charged blues albums of the year. It's no wonder that fans and critics alike can't get enough of this mesmerizing LP.

Noted Grammy-winning songwriter and collaborator of Yates's, Gary Nicholson said: “I have said Yates is proof of reincarnation, only a very old and experienced soul could make his kind of art. Yes, he’s been around plenty before, and he’s giving it to this world again, just getting started being timeless.”

Rock & Blues Muse said: "Buchanan Lane is an absolutely cracking set of music that measures 13 songs in length. There are original compositions, two new instrumentals, and a batch of well-chosen deep cuts from the stars of blues and soul." Blues Blast said: "Once in a very rare while, a debut album simply knocks you off your feet from the opening bars. That’s the case with this stunner from Yates McKendree, a multi-instrumentalist with a silky-smooth voice who’s an old soul in a very young body at age 21 – and already a Grammy winner to boot!"

So don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of blues music history. Head over to our website now and order your copy of Yates McKendree's "Buchanan Lane" today! And remember, this offer is only available for a limited time, so act fast before it's too late. ORDERS HERE.

Yates McKendree IBC