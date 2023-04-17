CropSize for iOS Gets Improved Local Storage Usage

The updates 4.5.0-4.6.0 bring significant improvements to the use of application file storage and device documents and data
WARSAW, POLAND, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent developer, Aliaksei Khutarshchykau today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of CropSize 4.6.0, an important update to his popular photo editing solution for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. CropSize allows iOS users to precisely crop, resize and edit any single photo or set of photos stored on their device or in iCloud. In addition to its comprehensive cropping and resizing tools, CropSize offers a number of beautiful photo filters and effects, all of which can be applied simultaneously to selected photos. A combination of edits, filters and settings during a single editing session can be also saved as a program(*) to be applied later to any photo or group of photos.
A series of updates from version 4.5.0 to version 4.6.0 introduced a number of fixes and improvements to the app that users had previously complained about. The most significant on this list are a great reduction in application file storage usage and device documents & data usage, and the ability to select and process all photos from any user-created Photo Library album.
"Since most mobile apps are expected to be more limited and less powerful equivalents to PC and Mac software, I have developed CropSize to counter this statement," explained Aliaksei Khutarshchykau, developer of CropSize. "The app is designed around three basic principles. First, to offer the user as much power, control and information as possible. Then, to make the editing process simple and intuitive. Finally, to provide users with a range of automation tools that can significantly speed up their tasks."
As an implementation of these principles, CropSize offers many features including the following:
* 4-mode resizing to any size up to maximum size depending on device hardware
* 360-degree 2-mode cropping
* Keyboard input for almost every photo editing parameter (size, editing frame and position, rotation angle, dpi, IPTC metadata, etc.)
* One-pixel-correction(**) for editing frame and position
* Batch processing and programs(*)
* Photo metadata manager, IPTC metadata creator, metadata profiles
* Informative UI with photo details (image size, editing frame and position, file size, file format, full photo metadata, file size estimation and more)
* Preview and actual size preview at almost every stage of editing
* Option to perform changes in pixels, inches, centimetres
* PNG, JPEG, TIFF, HEIC, Auto formats with compression quality
(*)Program is a CropSize unique tool that allows user to save entire editing session to the app storage and then use it at any time to apply all saved edits to a new photo or batch of photos.
(**)One-pixel-correction is a CropSize unique tool that allows user to move or resize an editing frame in any direction by one pixel for each user click or tick while the button is pressed.
Device Requirements:
* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch
* Requires iOS 12.0 or later
* Universal Application
* 21 MB
Pricing and Availability:
CropSize 4.6.0 is $2.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies), and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Photo and Video, and Productivity categories. Review codes are available upon request.
