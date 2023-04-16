Oaga Art Resort Announces Plans for Upcoming Fitr-Eid Celebrations 

Oaga Art Resort announced their plans for the upcoming Fitr Eid celebrations. The resort will host a 2-day series of events and activities to mark this special occasion.

On the first day of Eid, the celebrations will kick off with the morning Eid prayers, followed by Eid breakfast and greetings hosted by the resort’s ‘Rahvehin’ team. Throughout the day, a modified rendition of Eid Maaloodh will take place around the island, where poetry is recited

invoking good blessings, a custom once practised widely in Maldives. A grand Eid buffet lunch will be served in Maldivian style, and guests can also expect ‘Eid Bolah Gon!’ flash mobs around the island.

The festivities will continue with Eid ‘hingaalun’ or parade, where all the resort’s Rahvehin will take part dressed in traditional attire, led by traditional boduberu beats with ‘maali neshun’, a traditional form of dance performed while painted and dressed as spirits and ghosts.

A special cocktail party will follow at Sobi Bar, the resort’s beer and gin garden. The evening will culminate with a ‘bodumas dhuvvun’ display and narration at Kaa Kada beach with the ‘maali’ and boduberu beats. ‘Bodumas’ literally translates to ‘big fish’ which is in essence woven intricately out of coconut palm leaves for the Eid parade. Meanwhile, guests can enjoy dinner at either Malaafaiy Restaurant, the Rahvehin restaurant or at Kaa Kada the main restaurant, both featuring live music by local artists. The night will end with an Eid show with various acts to entertain guests at Raa Baa, the resort’s main pool and bar.

On the second day of Eid, the festivities will continue with traditional Eid ‘Kulhivaru’ or sports including ‘Baibalaa’, the Maldivian rendition of the South-Asian game Kabaddi, and ‘Faiga thalhaa’ or dodgeball. The celebrations will end with an Eid show at 7:00 pm.

The resort has taken all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of guests and staff during these celebrations. Guests are reminded to follow all COVID-19 protocols while participating in the festivities. The Rahvehin invite everyone to come and join them for an unforgettable Fitr Eid celebration at Oaga Art Resort.

