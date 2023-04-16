Submit Release
Discover the Leasing Opportunities at CROSSROADS Maldives

CROSSROADS Maldives, the first and largest integrated island of its kind in the Maldives, is inviting local businesses to consider leasing opportunities at its enchanting hub of Retail, Dining and Leisure. The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives quickly became a highly sought-after destination for locals, expatriates, airport transit guests, and tourists in the greater Male’ area.

With spaces for leasing ranging from 9 sqm to 156 sqm, CROSSROADS Maldives offers a unique experience where culture meets business. The leasing prices start from $1,200 depending on the location and size of the building at The Marina. As a partner tenant, businesses will benefit from the excellent foot traffic of daily visitors to the integrated hub and will be part of a dynamic community of like-minded businesses with opportunities for collaboration and growth.

The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives is just a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Hulhumale, and Male’ City, providing easy access for transfers and day trips. It’s the perfect location for businesses seeking an exceptional expansion opportunity that combines business and pleasure in a truly unique location.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to join The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives. Contact the team today to learn more about the available spaces and leasing terms. Join the dynamic community of businesses and benefit from the excellent foot traffic in this enchanting hub of Retail, Dining and Leisure where culture meets business.

