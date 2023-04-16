Atmosphere Core Hosts Exclusive Under Ocean Iftar for Travel Partners at Only BLU

To celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and as a humble expression of gratitude, Atmosphere Core brought together travel partners and DMCs for a one-of-a-kind Iftar Celebration. The Iftar was held on the 3 and 10 April in the Only BLU Under Ocean Restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU Xperience Ailafushi.

After a convenient 15-minute speedboat ride to Ailafushi Island, partners were welcomed and escorted for a quick island tour. After the island tour, they descended 6.8 meters below sea level for Iftar at Only BLU restaurant.

A specially curated menu showcased delectable local and international dishes, all presented with impeccable fine-dining service. The delicious cuisine, soothing views of marine life, and a sense of togetherness created lasting memories for all those in attendance.

The Iftar gathering included invitees from Bliss Maldives, Capital Travel, Pearl Travel, Exciting Travel, Viluxur Holidays, Singapore, Travel Escapes, Get A Way, Neoscapes, Maldiviana, Intour Maldives, Resort Life Travel, Tez Tour, Hummingbird, Travelers Street, Adore Maldives, Alpha Maldives, Amazing Asia, BookMe, Diethelm Travel, Inner Maldives, Koamas Travel, Lets Go Maldives, Luxotic Vacations, Naails Travels, Reollo Travel, Sun Siyam, Trav Maldives, Travel Connection, Zeldiva Travels, and Orca Media Group.