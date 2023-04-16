Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,262 in the last 365 days.

Atmosphere Core Hosts Exclusive Under Ocean Iftar for Travel Partners at Only BLU

To celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and as a humble expression of gratitude, Atmosphere Core brought together travel partners and DMCs for a one-of-a-kind Iftar Celebration. The Iftar was held on the 3 and 10 April in the Only BLU Under Ocean Restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU Xperience Ailafushi.

After a convenient 15-minute speedboat ride to Ailafushi Island, partners were welcomed and escorted for a quick island tour. After the island tour, they descended 6.8 meters below sea level for Iftar at Only BLU restaurant. 

A specially curated menu showcased delectable local and international dishes, all presented with impeccable fine-dining service. The delicious cuisine, soothing views of marine life, and a sense of togetherness created lasting memories for all those in attendance.

The Iftar gathering included invitees from Bliss Maldives, Capital Travel, Pearl Travel, Exciting Travel, Viluxur Holidays, Singapore, Travel Escapes, Get A Way, Neoscapes, Maldiviana, Intour Maldives, Resort Life Travel, Tez Tour, Hummingbird, Travelers Street, Adore Maldives, Alpha Maldives, Amazing Asia, BookMe, Diethelm Travel, Inner Maldives, Koamas Travel, Lets Go Maldives, Luxotic Vacations, Naails Travels, Reollo Travel, Sun Siyam, Trav Maldives, Travel Connection, Zeldiva Travels, and Orca Media Group.

Tweet

You just read:

Atmosphere Core Hosts Exclusive Under Ocean Iftar for Travel Partners at Only BLU

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more