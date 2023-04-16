Golden Malted Waffle Launches Free On-Loan Program to Revolutionize Hospitality Industry

Golden Malted Waffle launches a free on-loan program for the hospitality industry, providing custom waffles with their world-class waffle maker, reducing costs
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Malted Waffle is revolutionizing the dessert industry with its free on-loan waffle machine program, which is helping businesses during these challenging times with very little outlay. The program has already gained traction with top industry players such as Hilton, Disney, Haute Dolci, Kaspa, Marriott, IHG, and hundreds more.
The Golden Malted Waffle machine is a versatile, user-friendly machine that allows businesses to offer delicious, crispy waffles to their customers with ease. The machine is designed to be easy to operate and requires minimal training, making it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes.
The Golden Malted Waffle machine is known for its exceptional features and benefits. The machine is designed to produce perfectly cooked waffles every time, with a crispy exterior and a fluffy interior. It is built with durability in mind, making it a reliable addition to any business. The machine's compact size and sleek design allow it to fit seamlessly into any kitchen, and its low power consumption makes it an energy-efficient option.
In addition to the machine's impressive features, Golden Malted Waffle's free on-loan program is a game-changer for businesses in the hospitality industry. The program provides businesses with a waffle machine on loan, along with full-service breakdown and repair. This means that businesses can enjoy the benefits of offering delicious waffles without the upfront costs associated with purchasing a machine outright.
"We are thrilled to offer this program to businesses in the hospitality industry," said a spokesperson for Golden Malted Waffle. "We understand that these are challenging times, and we want to do our part to help businesses succeed. Our free on-loan program allows businesses to offer a delicious dessert option to their customers without the added expense of purchasing a waffle machine. We are committed to providing exceptional customer service, and our team is available to assist with any questions or concerns that may arise."
Adding waffles to a menu can be a great way for businesses to attract new customers and increase revenue. Golden Malted Waffle's machine and free on-loan program make it easy for businesses to offer this delicious dessert option without the added expense. The program is an excellent opportunity for businesses to expand their offerings and stand out from the competition.
Golden Malted Waffle is a company that has been in the waffle business for over 80 years. They have perfected their recipe over time, creating the perfect waffle mix that is used in their machines. Golden Malted Waffle is now the leading supplier of waffle mix and waffle machines to the hospitality industry worldwide.
The Golden Malted Waffle machine is not limited to just one type of waffle. The machine can make a variety of waffle types, from the classic Belgian waffle to the thin and crispy Swedish waffle. The machine is also versatile enough to produce savory waffles, like chicken and waffles or even breakfast sandwiches. The possibilities are endless with the Golden Malted Waffle machine.
One of the key features of the Golden Malted Waffle machine is its ability to create custom waffles. The machine comes with changeable plates, allowing businesses to create waffles with unique shapes and designs. This feature makes the machine an excellent choice for businesses looking to add a unique touch to their waffles.
The Golden Malted Waffle machine is also known for its digital capabilities. It is the world's number one digital waffle maker, meaning that it can be programmed to make waffles with specific cooking times and temperatures. This feature ensures that every waffle is cooked to perfection, and it takes the guesswork out of the cooking process.
The machine's digital capabilities also allow for easy maintenance and cleaning. The machine can be programmed to run a cleaning cycle, making it easy to keep the machine in top condition. The machine also has a self-diagnostic feature, alerting users to any potential issues before they become a problem.
Golden Malted Waffle's free on-loan program, combined with its versatile and digital waffle machine, is a game-changer for businesses in the hospitality industry. With the ability to create custom waffles and a variety of waffle types, businesses can attract new customers and stand out from the competition. The machine's easy maintenance and cleaning, as well as its ability to create perfect waffles every time, make it an excellent investment for any business.
