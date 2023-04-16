Jostens Unveils the University of Georgia’s 2022 Football National Championship Ring

THE GEORGIA BULLDOGS ARE CELEBRATING THEIR 4TH FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP AND BACK-TO-BACK TITLES WITH A SPECTACULAR RING THAT BRINGS THEIR STORY TO LIFE.

“It is our distinct honor to partner with the University of Georgia once again to celebrate their incredible 2022 national championship season,” said Chris Poitras, GM & SVP of Jostens Professional and College Sports Division. “Each of these four rings truly capture the unique details of the 2022 season, and the team did a spectacular job designing these rings to tell that story beautifully. The lasting symbol of a championship is the ring – and Jostens could not be more proud to share in this historic celebration with a tremendous program and institution.”

“We are excited to commemorate a historic season by head coach Kirby Smart and our football program,” J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “These rings symbolize the hard work and dedication that helped Georgia become the first back-to-back national champions of the College Football Playoff era.”

The University of Georgia’s 2022 Football National Championship Ring celebrates the Bulldogs’ triumphant season with stunning hand-set stones and masterful storytelling. It reflects the team’s strength, legacy and family mentality.

The ring top features the university’s “G” logo and two gold-tone College Football Playoff trophies, which represent their two National Championships in the CFP era. These coveted trophies have their backs to each other — a subtle nod to the team’s back-to-back titles. The base of each trophy holds two round stones; each individual stone symbolizes one of Georgia’s four National Championship titles. The words “NATIONAL CHAMPIONS” sit proudly within a gold-tone dog collar with 15 spikes, which honors the team’s perfect 15-0 season. A total of 107 shimmering white stones decorate the ring top, highlighting the total number of points that the team scored in the CFP semifinal and championship combined.

The left side of the ring displays the recipient’s name and 58 yards of a football field, to celebrate the team’s record-breaking 58-point win differential. The University of Georgia’s iconic bulldog logo rests in the center of the field, and each recipient’s jersey number, initials or title sits proudly within the dog’s collar. The team’s final record — “15-0” — shines brightly at the bottom of the panel, highlighting the team’s undefeated season.

The right side of the ring pays homage to the city of Los Angeles — where the championship game was held — with a depiction of its classic skyline. The championship year, the final score of the game and a gold-tone CFP logo complete this side of the ring.

Georgia’s four DNA traits — Toughness, Connection, Resiliency and Composure — are imprinted inside of the ring. This incredible ring is finished with the word “HUNT” on the outside of the band, as a nod to Coach Smart’s message to the team: “Be the hunter, not the hunted.”

In addition to this National Championship ring, players and staff members received the Official College Football Playoff Championship Ring, the SEC Championship Ring and the Peach Bowl Championship Ring. All of these intricate designs were created and crafted by Jostens.

