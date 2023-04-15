Washington DC area magician Don Juan again performs for the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland

Magician Don Juan's logo (magic entertainment in the Washington DC area) Show of Magician Don Juan (Washington DC area) Show of Magician Don Juan for children (DMV area) Don Juan, Magician in the DMV area The magic show of Don Juan, Magician in the DMV area

The Magician Don Juan had previously performed at the annual Buddy Walk to fundraise for the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland.

WALDORF, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland holds the Buddy Walk to fundraise. Those funds are used to support families of individuals with Down Syndrome with programming throughout the year and scholarships for summer camps.The Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland represents a group of parents and professionals in Southern Maryland who share a vision for persons with Down syndrome.“Down syndrome” (trisomy 21) is one of the most common chromosome abnormalities in humans. In most cases, Down syndrome is caused by trisomy 21 (meaning the person has three copies of chromosome 21, instead of the usual two copies, in all cells). Children born with Down syndrome may have physical growth delays, some intellectual disability, and facial features characteristic of the syndrome.The Association’s activities include:• Serving as an educational resource for the general public about Down syndrome.• Providing a clearinghouse of information for families of those individuals with Down syndrome.• Providing active social support for the families of those individuals with Down syndrome.• Increasing awareness and understanding of the physical, mental and emotional aspects of Down syndrome, and to expand the public’s conception of the capabilities and social value of individuals with this condition.On October 9, 2022, Magician Don Juan again did his part and provided entertainment at the Buddy Walk. Explains Keisha Morris, who is on the Executive Board of the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland, "We are so glad that Don Juan the Magician once again supported our event with his show . He sure is a crowd pleaser for all ages! He again put together an amazing show that brought smiles, laughter, and amazement. Everybody in the audience wonders ‘how did he DO that’? For our Association, the audience participation in particular was a great feature at the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland's annual Buddy Walk, and we were thrilled to have Don Juan join us. We can't wait to see him again next October for this great fundraising event that brings money and awareness to Down Syndrome!"“As usual, I’m glad I was able to contribute to this worthwhile event. This supports the Association’s activities to enrich the lives of children with Down syndrome, such as camps, mini golf, and outings,” noted Don Juan himself.About Magician Don Juan (greater Washington, D.C. area)Don Juan became interested in magic upon receiving a magic set at 8 years old. At age 14, he gave a performance for which he received a fee of $10. He developed his career by working in a magic shop at 15, giving many local performances and completing the Chavez Course in Magic. He continued to polish his performing ability while a student at Norfolk State University, majoring in Business. Don Juan appeared at top clubs, schools, festivals and corporations in the Hampton Roads area at that time. He appeared on two back-to-back TV specials named "The Tim Reid Celebrity Tennis Special". Upon finishing college, he did a tour of colleges in the southeast. Don Juan also won an originality award for his down-to-earth style of illusion, given by the City of Portsmouth, VA. His current home is the DC metro area.Website: https://www.donjuanmagic.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Don-Juan-Magic-603120599845046/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE About The Down Syndrome Association of Southern MarylandThe Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland represents a group of parents and professionals in Southern Maryland who share a vision for persons with Down syndrome. It is a non-profit group that:• Serves as an educational resource for the general public about Down syndrome.• Provides a clearinghouse of information for families of those individuals with Down syndrome.• Provides active social support for the families of those individuals with Down syndrome.• Increase awareness and understanding of the physical, mental and emotional aspects of Down syndrome, and to expand the public’s conception of the capabilities and social value of individuals with this condition.• Implements academic curricula to aid students with Down syndrome, and to provide need-based scholarships to students with Down syndrome.• Encourages a public interest in and financial contributions to the study of Down syndrome, and to encourage advocacy for this condition.For more information, see https://www.dsasmd.org/

