Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi. Secretary Blinken highlighted the positive trajectory of the U.S.-Vietnam partnership, including Vietnam’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. The Secretary reiterated President Biden’s desire to further strengthen and expand bilateral ties, as the President and the General Secretary discussed on their March 29 call. The Secretary and General Secretary discussed the importance of a free and open, prosperous, resilient, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

