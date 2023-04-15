Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong Before Their Meeting

GENERAL SECRETARY TRONG: (Via interpreter) First of all, I would like to welcome Mr. Secretary and the delegation with which your visit takes place on the 10th anniversary of our Comprehensive Partnership. And it is also very meaningful because we are enjoying a very positive trajectory in our bilateral relations. I am confident that your visit will help consolidate the partnership between Vietnam and the U.S.

I was briefed that you had a very fruitful meeting with minister of foreign affairs and you will also have a meeting with our chairman of the Ministry for External Relations and both sides have discussed many specific issues and also many substantive issues. I believe that a couple of weeks ago I had a phone call with President Biden, and I have heard that the phone call has received very positive feedback and was a success. And I strongly believe that that your visit this time will help promote the governance of our relations and our country.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you so much, General Secretary. First of all, thank you for receiving us here today. And I send you greetings from President Biden, who very much appreciates the very good conversation that you had two weeks ago. I believe, like you, that this is an auspicious time in relations between Vietnam and the United States – 10 years of the Comprehensive Partnership, stronger relations in just about every area, and we believe the opportunity to build on that strong foundation.

Earlier today, the foreign minister and I were able to break ground on the new U.S. embassy. I think this symbolizes our partnership, and it’s starting together to build an even stronger foundation for the work that we have ahead. But we are very grateful to you for this reception today, and I look forward to a good conversation. Thank you.