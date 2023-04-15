/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, April 15, 2023/

There were 380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,257 in the last 365 days.
April 14, 2023
Note: All times local
|
Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
|
|
9:25 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend an orthodox Easter service at a local church. He will be joined by the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng, and the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Helena Jaczek.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
