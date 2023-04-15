Paso Robles self-storage company answers 'What to do with all that extra stuff?'

Truth is, not everyone has a garage to store extra stuff and everyone has things of value that don't fit in the apartment. The team from River Road Mini Storage, the Paso Robles self-storage facility, has prepared a list of reasons why renting a storage unit can keep important items safe.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truth is, not everyone has a garage to store extra stuff and everyone has things of value that don't fit in the apartment. The team from River Road Mini Storage, the Paso Robles self-storage facility, has prepared a list of reasons why renting a storage unit can keep important items safe.

There are many reasons people want to keep items they don't have room for. Some things are family heirlooms like furniture they plan on using upon moving to a bigger home. Sometimes, there's no more room in the closets or cabinets to keep tax records, medical records and other important papers. Even when downsizing to a smaller home, there are reasons to save the toys the now-grown kids used to play with for the grandkids. Materials for hobbies might need a safe place to be stored until needed for the next project. Anyone operating a small home-based business needs someplace to store inventory and materials.

People rent storage units for several reasons. The Paso Robles self-storage management team reports the most common reasons are:

Moving and there's a need for temporary storage while getting settled in a new home.

Downsizing and there's a need to store items that are being passed along to family and friends.

Cleaning out the family home when a parent or grandparent has passed on. Cleaning up and clearing the home is often an emotional experience and it's often less stressful to store items with lots of memories until decisions can be made at a later time.

Remodeling is another need. Whether the home is being completely remodeled, or only partially remodeled, a storage unit is a place to keep furniture, appliances, seasonal clothing and more out of the way of the construction crew.

Just out of space but still need to keep certain items. A storage unit is a place to keep items of value, or importance, or that have a significant emotional attachment. Collections that have been built over the years, art, tools, seasonal clothing and furniture that has been in the family for years are only a few examples of the sentimental and practical reasons people rent storage units.

Taking that trip of a lifetime and subletting the apartment or house while away often means some valuables and personal items are going to be safer in storage.

Starting or running a home-based business often means a room in the house is converted to office space. The furniture that previously occupied the room can be stored, along with business inventory, tools, and materials that don't fit in the newly created office.

Whatever the reason, the Paso Robles self-storage facility has a storage unit for every need. River Road Mini Storage has been serving the Paso Robles community since 1984, and under the current ownership, since 2004. The mission is to provide the area with a friendly, clean, safe and secure facility at a reasonable price.

Services include:

A convenient location offering three storage unit sizes to accommodate every storage need.

Security features that include perimeter fencing, security lighting, monitored cameras and personal gate code access.

Wide and easy-to-navigate drive-up access that is accessible seven days a week.

At River Road Mini Storage, customers are a top priority. The team helps customers choose the right storage option to best fit their needs.

River Road Mini Storage

1631 North River Road

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 239-4333

