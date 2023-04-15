Join Your Peers to Protect Veterans’ Eye Care

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,273 in the last 365 days.
FEB 23, 2023
The Academy and some of our most dedicated advocates are leading a fight against possible changes in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health system that would allow providers without proper medical education and clinical training to perform eye surgery on military veterans.
This fight over the VA’s national standards of practice will require all of us and significant resources to protect our veterans’ access to high-quality surgical eye care. Don’t you agree that they deserve quality medical providers?
We must increase contributions to the Academy’s Surgical Scope Fund for this fight and educate the public and policymakers on this issue.
One of your colleagues may ask you to support the Academy’s effort to stop this change. You can choose to make your contribution 100% confidential.
Support your peers and this effort with a donation today. See our fundraiser champions and donate to one of your colleagues’ pages now.
Don’t miss your opportunity to help the entire ophthalmic community protect high-quality surgical eye care for our veterans. Join the campaign today.
Read the Academy’s backgrounder on the VA and its national standards of practice.
Contact Brendan Marr, Academy director of State Governmental Affairs, at bmarr@aao.org with any questions.