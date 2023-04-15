Join Your Peers to Protect Veterans’ Eye Care

FEB 23, 2023

The Academy and some of our most dedicated advocates are leading a fight against possible changes in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health system that would allow providers without proper medical education and clinical training to perform eye surgery on military veterans.

This fight over the VA’s national standards of practice will require all of us and significant resources to protect our veterans’ access to high-quality surgical eye care. Don’t you agree that they deserve quality medical providers?

Donate Today

We must increase contributions to the Academy’s Surgical Scope Fund for this fight and educate the public and policymakers on this issue.

One of your colleagues may ask you to support the Academy’s effort to stop this change. You can choose to make your contribution 100% confidential.

Support your peers and this effort with a donation today. See our fundraiser champions and donate to one of your colleagues’ pages now.

Sign up to become a fundraiser yourself. It’s easy. Go to https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/VETEYES and click “Become a Fundraiser.” You can customize your page and share with your own network to help reach our goal.

Text VETEYES to 71777. This will allow you to make a one-time contribution.

Once you’ve registered to become a fundraiser, you can start a team and raise funds together. You can recruit your colleagues in your state society and work together to raise even more.

Don’t miss your opportunity to help the entire ophthalmic community protect high-quality surgical eye care for our veterans. Join the campaign today.

Read the Academy’s backgrounder on the VA and its national standards of practice.

Contact Brendan Marr, Academy director of State Governmental Affairs, at bmarr@aao.org with any questions.