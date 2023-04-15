Villa Resorts and British Swimwear Brand Evarae Launches Maldives Holiday Giveaway

Villa Resorts has teamed up with the renowned British swimwear brand EVARAE to launch a Maldives holiday giveaway campaign with the grand prize including a six-night stay at Villa Nautica and a £1500 wardrobe from EVARAE.

To participate, contestants must follow three Instagram accounts: @VillaResortsMaldives, @EVARAEOfficial, and @VillaNautica.Maldives, and like the post regarding the giveaway while tagging a travel partner. To receive an extra entry, contestants can also share the post on their Instagram stories.

The lucky winner will also receive £1000 towards their flights to ensure a comfortable journey to the Maldives. Upon arrival, they will enjoy complimentary speedboat transfers to the resort.

Villa Nautica, which has recently been unveiled by Villa Resorts, is a celebration of marine life and quayside living. The resort boasts modern, urban-style interiors that provide guests with a chic nautical experience. Exceptional scuba diving and water sports activities are also available for guests who embrace the seafarer lifestyle with a glamorous twist.