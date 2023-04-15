Villa Resorts and British Swimwear Brand Evarae Launches Maldives Holiday Giveaway

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,286 in the last 365 days.
Villa Resorts has teamed up with the renowned British swimwear brand EVARAE to launch a Maldives holiday giveaway campaign with the grand prize including a six-night stay at Villa Nautica and a £1500 wardrobe from EVARAE.
To participate, contestants must follow three Instagram accounts: @VillaResortsMaldives, @EVARAEOfficial, and @VillaNautica.Maldives, and like the post regarding the giveaway while tagging a travel partner. To receive an extra entry, contestants can also share the post on their Instagram stories.
The lucky winner will also receive £1000 towards their flights to ensure a comfortable journey to the Maldives. Upon arrival, they will enjoy complimentary speedboat transfers to the resort.
Villa Nautica, which has recently been unveiled by Villa Resorts, is a celebration of marine life and quayside living. The resort boasts modern, urban-style interiors that provide guests with a chic nautical experience. Exceptional scuba diving and water sports activities are also available for guests who embrace the seafarer lifestyle with a glamorous twist.
