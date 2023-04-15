Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa Earns Three Prestigious Nominations at World Travel Awards 2023

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has received three prestigious nominations from the industry-renowned World Travel Awards. The resort is in the running for the titles of Maldives Leading Honeymoon Resort 2023, Maldives Leading Beach Resort 2023, and Maldives Leading Luxury Island Resort 2023. These nominations are a testament to the resort’s commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences.

These prestigious nominations come when the resort has also just embarked on a thrilling journey, in introducing the ‘The Signature Collection at Hideaway’. A collection of ultra-luxury residences built on the northern point of the island, away from the rest of the secluded villas, these epic residences are in a class of their own. Designed in absolute luxury, these spacious, multi-room residences come with special privileges adding to the already sophisticated package – a holiday fit for royalty.

At Hideaway, sustainability is a core value that shapes everything. The commitment to sustainability not only benefits the environment but also enhances the guest experience, ensuring that every stay is memorable.

One of the highlights at Hideaway is the exquisite dining options. With a range of cuisines to choose from, including Asian Fusion and Mediterranean, there’s something to please every palate. Indulge in a private beachfront dinner for two or savour the flavours of the Maldives at world-class restaurants. Vastly talented Chefs who use the freshest, locally sourced ingredients to create dishes that are both delicious and sustainable.

This idyllic island is the perfect retreat for honeymooners and couples seeking a blend of seclusion and adventure. With a select number of exclusive villas and residences nestled among lush vegetation and expansive beaches on the large private island, guests are guaranteed privacy and tranquillity. Unwind in your own little piece of paradise, with the sounds of the ocean and the scent of tropical blooms as your backdrop.

In addition, the resort offers enchanting experiences for couples seeking romance. These include renewing vows on immaculate beaches, savouring candlelit beachside dinners, and indulging in exclusive getaways to a private island, reminiscent of Robinson Crusoe’s tale. Just envision spending an entire day with your beloved on a serene private island, creating treasured memories and exploring together. At Hideaway, the team will go above and beyond to help create unparalleled once-in-a-lifetime experiences for both of you.

At the resort, every member of the family deserves a memorable vacation. That is where the Tender Hearts Kids Club come in – a place where children can learn, play, and make new friends from around the world.

Educational activities are designed to spark curiosity and creativity, and fun-filled games and events will keep the little ones entertained all day long. Whether they’re splashing around in the pool or exploring the island’s natural wonders, the memories will last a lifetime.

This special sanctuary under the northern Maldivian skies offers a true escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa – your little piece of heaven.

