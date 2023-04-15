Leaders send congratulatory letters on 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-France diplomatic ties

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,210 in the last 365 days.
VIETNAM, April 15 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State, Government and National Assembly leaders have sent congratulatory letters to their French counterparts on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam-France diplomatic ties (April 12, 1973-2023).
President Võ Văn Thưởng and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent letters of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, respectively.
Meanwhile, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ extended his letters of congratulations to President of the Senate Gerard Larcher and President of the National Assembly Yael Braun Pivet.
Also on the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn sent his letter of congratulations to French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna. — VNS