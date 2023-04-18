Amera CEO Chairs Houston Event, Sponsors Scholarship & Breakfast for Young Women's Mentoring Forum

Amera Sponsors Houston's First Young Women Mentoring

President and CEO of Amera Chairs Houston Event, Sponsors Scholarship and Breakfast for Young Women Mentoring Forum at Jones Futures Academy High School

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amera, the #1 Ambulatory Day Surgery Transportation Agency, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the first-ever Houston Texas Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum for high school girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and STEAM (adding the Arts). The event, which took place on April 14th, 2023, at Jones Futures Academy High School, included panel discussions moderated by LuzElena Rivers, President and CEO of Amera, alongside sixteen successful businesswomen from various industries who shared their experiences and offered advice for success in STEM/STEAM careers.

As part of its commitment to supporting education and community events while promoting diversity, Amera participated in this initiative, which provided young women access to mentors from different fields. The mentoring forum included an interactive session during breakfast that taught financial literacy skills. This year's event was held in partnership with the Enterprising Women Foundation, which aims to encourage girls and women nationwide to pursue sustainable careers within science-related fields.

“We are honored to partner with the Enterprising Women Foundation on this initiative,” said LuzElena Rivers. “It is important to provide young women interested in STEM/STEAM careers with access to successful female entrepreneurs who can share their experiences and offer guidance.”

Monica Smiley, President & Founder of Enterprising Women Foundation, added: “We are excited to offer this opportunity to young women and equip them with practical knowledge they can apply beyond academics.”

Amera sponsored a scholarship and breakfast for the event, showcasing its commitment to supporting education and community events, as well as promoting diversity and leadership in the industry. The following mentors and panelists were included with their official titles:

• Nicole Odom-Hardnett, Ph.D. - President and CEO of Focus Point Behavioral Health.

• Staci La Toison - Founder & CEO of Dream Big Ventures.

• Myoshia Boykin-Anderson - President & CEO of AndTechSolutions.

• Tatyana Mikayilova - Entrepreneur and Founder of Azerbaijan Business Women.

• Rhonda Gipson-Willis - Founder and CEO of RGW Ventures.

• Bianca Jackson - Co-Founder and CEO of Recruiting-Source International, LLC.

• Susanne Mariga, CPA, CGMA - Founder of The Mariga Group.

• Raquel Boujourne - Co-founder of IndiConstruction Partners.

• Ramal Taylor - CFO/CEO of Millenia Strategies.

• Patience Edwards - CEO/Founder of BrainBuzzed Tutoring and Enrichment.

• Sara Y. Brown - The Intentional Entrepreneur.

• Holly Meier, Ph.D. - Geologist at Chevron North America Exploration and Production in the Gulf of Mexico.

• Dr. Irene Arango, Ph.D. - Hydrocarbon Charge Specialist at Chevron Co., Gulf of Mexico Regional Team.

• Melisa L. Regan - President of KSM.

• Shanita Johnson, PMP, CSM - President of BKJ Global Management Consulting, LLC.

• Mimi Irvin - Sr. Project Startup Manager at Amazon.

About Amera:

Amera started back in 2010 with a vision anchored on providing day surgery medical transportation solutions. Over time, it grew to serve patients across every state within the continental USA, including Hawaii & Alaska, with outstanding reliable professional transportation services. The company continues to thrive on the quality of its professionalism in coordinating and scheduling same-day or well-in-advance medical procedures.

About Enterprising Women Foundation:

The Enterprising Women Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization committed to promoting diversity by hosting mentoring events throughout Canada and the United States. It connects young women interested in STEM/STEAM careers with successful female entrepreneurs within their local communities.

For more information about Amera, visit www.myamera.com or contact George Anderson