The Say No to Drugs Team Helps Greek Kids Survive Despite Today's Drug Trends

ATHENS, GREECE, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Say No to Drugs Volunteers of the Athens chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World feel lucky. They want to help kids, and the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign provides them the tools to help them do so.

Recent statistics released by the University of Athens show how important drug prevention is. Between 2018 and 2022, Drug-related mortality of Greek drug users under prevention surveillance was the highest when compared to Canada, Australia, Western and Central European countries—and even the U.S.

What’s more, according to data collected by the Greek Monitoring Centre for Drugs (EKTEPN) the issue of drug use in Athens has been accelerating for decades.

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens researchers found that during the pandemic there was “an alarming spike in drug abuse, especially cocaine, and the use of psychiatric medications.”

With kids at risk, the question is how to get through to them.

The Say No to Drugs volunteers say the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs booklets and audiovisual materials have solved this problem. The public service announcements capture their attention. And youth are riveted by the personal stories of former addicts in The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary.

Pupils read the booklets and watch the videos, and the volunteers have them act out scenarios of what they will do if someone encourages them to experiment with drugs. By doing this, they can work out how to deal with social situations involving drugs. This helps them feel confident about sticking to the decisions they’ve made.

The Say No to Drugs volunteers are eager to share this program with anyone wishing to make a difference on this vital subject.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard carried out extensive research on the mind, spirit and life. And he found: “the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Churches of Scientology support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World making it possible for the Foundation to provide these educational materials free of charge to parents, teachers, students, community and business leaders and anyone wishing to provide effective drug education to others.

In the original series Voices for Humanity, Scientology Network features episodes on individuals who use the Foundation's Truth About Drugs initiative to create positive change in their areas. From the Czech Republic to India and from Colombia to the streets of Los Angeles, the program speaks to youth the world over.

