Introducing Lloyd Irvin III – the 6’3, 175lb Under-the-Radar Cornerback Set to Break Records
Lloyd Irvin has garnished attention by picking up 14 Division One College and Power 5 offers since his junior year in high school.UPPER MARLBORO, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry where skill and talent is everything, Lloyd Irvin III is a diamond-in-the-rough, under-the-radar football player set to break records and become a household name in the world of sports – and for good reason.
Lloyd Irvin is a 6’3”, 175lb Cornerback football player from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. As a young, rising star during his junior year at Flowers High School, Lloyd Irvin showing remarkable potential to become one of the biggest stars in the sport, honing his skills and developed an impressive set of techniques that have made him a force to be reckoned with.
As a result of this undeniable talent and rare physical build for a Cornerback, Irvin picked up 14 Division One College and Power 5 offers, with the first coming from the University of Maryland. Though he had an amazing season in his junior year, sadly due to the COVID pandemic and an injury, Lloyd Irvin was never able to attend these camps.
“It was these unfortunate events that have led to the fact that no one really knew who he was at the time,” says a source close to Irvin. “This also means that he’s not yet rated, which is why he’s not yet a household name.”
Recently, however, Lloyd Irvin visited the University of Wisconsin, one of the most notable ‘Big 10’ football schools in the country, and officials have invited him back to attend their elite camp this coming June.
“This is the big break Irvin has been waiting for very patiently,” the source states. “There is no doubt in my mind that Lloyd Irvin will emerge as a top prospect with an impressive record of victories. Though he remains humble and focused in his goals, his dedication to football will soon earn him the respect he truly deserves.”
For the past decade, Lloyd Irvin has personally trained with the best skills/agility and defensive back coaches, helping him to acquire elite 5-star skill sets. He is determined to work tirelessly to become one of the most impressive Cornerbacks the industry has seen in recent years.
