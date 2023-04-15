Help Test-Drive a BMW with Sean on ‘I Am a Scientologist’

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Sean evaluates and reviews new cars for several automotive magazines. He is featured in the latest episode of "I Am a Scientologist."

Take the wheel with Sean in this week’s episode of “I Am a Scientologist,” which was part of the April 10 launch of the new season of the Scientology Network.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean has a dream job. He is an editor who evaluates and reviews new cars for several automotive magazines. But he points out that no matter your career, there are always challenges. In the latest episode of "I Am a Scientologist" on the Scientology Network, this New Zealand native takes viewers for a ride in a BMW X3 and describes how Scientology has helped him navigate the kinds of situations we all have to deal with in the 9-to-5 world.

In another vignette, meet Andrea, an Italian who moved to America with his family and works in their architectural lighting manufacturing company. Andrea says Scientology means everything to him. “It gave me the power to know that I can really do anything I want in life,” he says, along with “the power to make that choice.”

“I Am a Scientologist” features Scientologists from all walks of life and locations whose lives have been transformed and enriched by the religion. This episode spans the gamut from a mobile veterinarian who brings his practice door-to-door to Kansas City pet owners, to a belly-dance instructor, and a forensic artist who learned how to draw as a police officer and whose artwork helps locate suspects. There are also entrepreneurs, an IT specialist, a photographer, a Hungarian sausage manufacturer, and an assistant architect. They hail from America to Macedonia, Taiwan, Guatemala, South Africa and points in between.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

