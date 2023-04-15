ICA Offers Texas Online Home Inspection Training
The top-rated online training program is now available for home inspection pre-licensing education in the state of Texas.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ICA, a division of Edcetera, is excited to announce that it is approved by the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) as a qualifying education source for home inspectors. This provides aspiring professionals in the state of Texas with access to ICA’s highly rated online pre-licensing course, enabling the pursuit of a career as a certified home inspector.
The training program, written by industry experts, thoroughly prepares students for the execution of home inspections using recognized standards of practice. Graduates will understand how to evaluate the condition of all systems in the home, pinpoint hazards and energy efficiency problems, as well as produce comprehensive inspection reports.
In its entirety, the Texas home inspector course consists of over 154 hours of asynchronous online instruction, allowing students to learn on their schedule and at their own pace. Content is presented as fully narrated videos featuring real-life illustrations and photos, which speak to the technical aspects of the home inspection field, as well as anecdotal learning. Formative assessments, such as quizzes and other learning exercises, are scenario-based and continually loop until the material is mastered and all questions answered correctly.
“We are extremely proud of our brand-new Texas online home inspector course, which is the product of hundreds of hours of research and development,” said Sara Glassmeyer, Senior Director of Skilled Trades and Professional Occupations at Edcetera. “Our aim is to provide students with the highest quality content, so they are well prepared for success in their future career.”
According to ICA, some inspection careers, which do not require college degrees or extensive on-the-job training, boast median annual wages of more than $77,000 – significantly above the national median wage. Successful established home inspectors report earning well above $100,000 annually and new home inspectors may either join established businesses or start their own home inspection businesses.
Through a combination of classroom work and field training, ICA’s in-person and online pre-license courses thoroughly prepare students to become certified inspectors with the skills to carry out home inspections that meet or exceed state guidelines. Comprehensive exam preparation curriculum and materials ensure students are ready to take the National Home Inspectors Exam (NHIE) or their state home inspection exam, if applicable. After beginning their work as a home inspector, graduates can rely on ICA’s trusted ongoing support, as well as continuing education to keep them knowledgeable throughout their careers.
About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)
ICA is an Edcetera company that provides home inspection pre-licensing and continuing education to students, professionals, and companies. The mission of ICA is to help professionals, students, and adult learners start, manage, and advance their careers.
