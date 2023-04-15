Zoombies.world Launches Next Generation NFT Collectible Trading Game on Polkadot’s Moonbeam Network

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoombies.world, the blockchain-based gaming company, is excited to announce the launch of the next-generation NFT collectible trading game on the Moonbeam network.

The game introduces improved tokenomics that will increase the value of the ZOOM token as well as a brand new NFT card collection that features artwork that is exclusive to the Moonbeam network. The new cards will add even more variety and uniqueness to the game, giving players more options to collect and trade.

Players who contribute to the game’s Token Generation Event will receive VIP Memberships and bonuses for supporting the token sale.

An interactive 2D world, a land sale and PVP gaming are slated to be launched in the upcoming months and will provide fun utilities for the Zoombies NFTs and in-game ZOOM token.

The integration of new social mechanics will tie players together and provide a unique gaming experience that goes beyond traditional collectible trading games. The game will provide a community where players can interact, share strategies, and collaborate to build a thriving virtual world.

"We are thrilled to launch the next generation of our NFT collectible trading game on the Moonbeam network," said Ryan Price, CEO of Zoombies.world. "Our new tokenomics will increase the value of the ZOOM token and provide a better gaming experience for our players. With the upcoming 2D world and land sale, we are confident that Zoombies.world will continue to revolutionize the gaming industry."

To learn more about the Zoombies NFT world, please visit their website at www.zoombies.world.

What is Zoombies?

Zombies is an infinite world of NFT collectible trading cards built on Rarity, Scarcity and Community.

The Zoombies World brings all the value and excitement of blockchain NFTs into a tidy free-to-play mix of predictable rules that result in unpredictable outcomes. Zoombies has something for everyone, and when luck strikes, it can take you out of this world! Zoombies is a full cycle token economy which allows players to mint, trade and burn NFTs alongside the ZOOM ERC-20 standard token for highly liquid value transfer.

https://zoombies.world/

What is Moonbeam?

Moonbeam is an Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform on the Polkadot network that makes it easy to build natively interoperable applications. This Ethereum compatibility allows developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends to Moonbeam with minimal changes. Moonriver is its sister network that serves a similar use case on Kusama, but receives code deployments first and has a community focus.

As a parachain on the Polkadot network, Moonbeam will benefit from the shared security of the Polkadot relay chain and integrations with other chains that are connected to Polkadot.

Learn more: https://moonbeam.network/