SB219 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-04-14

WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to amend 77.52 (13) and 77.53 (10); and to create 77.51 (3h), 77.51 (3pq), 77.51 (4f) and 77.54 (70) of the statutes; Relating to: sales and use tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

