WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to amend 20.835 (2) (f) (title), 20.835 (2) (ff) (title), 20.835 (2) (kf) (title), 49.175 (1) (zh), 71.07 (9e) (title), 71.10 (4) (i), 71.83 (5) (a) 1., 73.03 (48), 73.03 (73) (b), 73.03 (73) (c) 2., 73.03 (73) (c) 3. and 73.03 (73) (f) 1. of the statutes; Relating to: changing the name of the earned income tax credit. (FE)