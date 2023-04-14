Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,252 in the last 365 days.

SB229 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-04-14

WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to amend 71.10 (4) (i); and to create 20.835 (2) (fm), 71.07 (9) (cm), 71.07 (11) and 71.54 (2s) of the statutes; Relating to: a tax credit for certain property tax increases and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb229

You just read:

SB229 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-04-14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more