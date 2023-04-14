WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to amend 71.10 (4) (i); and to create 20.835 (2) (fm), 71.07 (9) (cm), 71.07 (11) and 71.54 (2s) of the statutes; Relating to: a tax credit for certain property tax increases and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb229
You just read:
SB229 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-04-14
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.