TOROMONT TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON APRIL 27, 2023 AND HOLD ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON APRIL 28, 2023

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. TIH will release its first quarter 2023 results after markets close on April 27, 2023.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) – How to join:

  1. Live audio webcast at www.toromont.com
  2. Join teleconference without Operator Assistance: https://emportal.ink/41vs01P
    You will receive an instant automated call back.
  3. Join teleconference with Operator Assistance: Dial 888-664-6383 or
    416-764-8650 (Toronto area) – participant passcode: 31665224

Digital Replay until Friday, May 5, 2023
Call 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 (Toronto area) and enter passcode: 665224 #

As previously announced, Toromont's annual meeting of shareholders will be held April 28, 2023 at 10:00 am EDT. To ensure all shareholders have an equal opportunity to participate at the meeting regardless of their location, Toromont will once again be holding its annual meeting in a virtual-only format, via live audio webcast. You will not be able to attend the meeting physically. Shareholders are asked to refer to their meeting materials in order to learn how to register and participate.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern)

  1. Listen via live audio webcast link online at www.toromont.com
  2. Attend the meeting virtually at https://web.lumiagm.com/485110321 (Password: toromont2023)

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

SOURCE Toromont Industries Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c7602.html

