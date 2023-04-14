Online furniture store OfficeBase provides elegant and classy office furniture.

OfficeBase helps businesses elevate their office space with its sleek and contemporary furniture.

From providing top-of-the-line products to offering office space planning and design services, OfficeBase helps companies achieve their desired image.

About the Company

OfficeBase is an office furniture designing and manufacturing company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Their skilled designers and professional architects provide an extensive line of chic and contemporary furniture pieces.

Speaking to a company representative, "Our aim at OfficeBase is to help our client's vision for their office space come to life. We provide essential office furniture and accessories, and our team of expert architects and interior designers help our clients design their own office space according to their specifications. Our expert services help make fantasy reality by figuring out practical solutions."

Wide Array of Products

From executive office furniture to office workstations and desks, OfficeBase provides a vast range of products in various stylish designs.

Their range of desks includes eye-catching Executive Desks with easy access and abundant storage. Furthermore, they offer their modern and convenient Workstation Desks as single, double, or triple units and modular workstations so clients can adjust seating according to their needs.

When clients enter an office, the reception space often determines their first impression. OfficeBase offers luxurious designer reception desks that are uniquely fabricated and guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.

Filing and storage space is an essential parts of any office. To fulfill their clients' storage needs OfficeBase provides efficient multi-storage options ranging from cabinets and bookcases of various sizes to premium standard fire-resistant filing cabinets and safes.

OfficeBase provides a series of other essential accessories and furniture. These include but are not limited to meeting tables, TV units, dining tables, and ergonomic chairs available in multiple chic designs.

The company provides premium quality furniture with materials sourced from some of the finest European manufacturers, owing to their superior, long-lasting and durable products. What gives OfficeBase an edge is that it not only offers furniture pieces in a wide range of colors but also provides various shades for metal legs, making it unlike any other office furniture store in the market.

Utilizing Office Space Efficiently

Not only does the company provide modern furniture, but they also help customers plan their office space before the office fits out to better maximize its use. Through their workplace consultancy, they go through the provided office plan, note the space available and accordingly create a layout that combines realistic parameters with the customer's vision. This stage also includes creating a plan to use furniture and the appropriate office space to elevate each other mutually.

The company offers office fit-outs for existing offices via expert interior designing services. Their team provides Computer Assisted Designs and 3D presentations of the office floor plan and furniture to help clients perfectly visualize what they're paying for.

Help Make a Personalized Choice

The company's services extend to customizing products if required, including creating furniture from sustainable resources for environmentally conscious customers.

For customers unsure about details such as color schemes or combinations OfficeBase provides Personal Shopper Services through which professional interior designers assist clients at every step.

Fair and Manageable Pricing

OfficeBase accepts various modes of payment, including online payments via credit cards and offline through cash deposits, cheques, and wire transfers.

They also offer payment in monthly installments via their partnership with Tabby. For customers buying in bulk, their lease-to-own payment plan, including tenures for 15, 24, 30, 36, and 48 months is an affordable and convenient option.

Conclusion

OfficeBase is the perfect resource for businesses looking to furnish or upgrade their offices. They provide visually appealing and contemporary furniture that helps create a harmonious office space for employees and customers. The company is dedicated to using the best quality materials alongside offering a wide range of color and style options. Their services extend to planning and designing office spaces for their best and maximum use.

For further queries, please get in touch with the company via the information listed below.

Media Contact

OfficeBase

Husen Boriawala

United Arab Emirates