Gov. Jim Justice Declares WVU Tech Alumnus Ed Robinson '69 a "Distinguished West Virginian"



E.L. Robinson Engineering Co. founder and WVU Tech alumnus Ed Robinson '69 was presented with the Distinguished West Virginian Award on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at a ceremony at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. The award was presented by Transportation Secretary and fellow alumnus Jimmy Wriston, P.E. '96, on behalf of Gov. Jim Justice.

“I’m honored to name Ed a Distinguished West Virginian,” Gov. Justice said. “Not only does he embody the true spirit of a Mountaineer with his entrepreneurial success, he’s also spent his career giving back to our state through his engineering work on countless major infrastructure projects that will serve our state for decades to come.”The Distinguished West Virginian Award, which honors a citizen’s service to West Virginia, is the highest award that can be presented to a citizen by the Governor.“I first met Ed when I was in engineering school,” Wriston said. “He is what it means to be an engineer in the industry, to lead other engineers, and to do exemplary work for the people of West Virginia.”Robinson founded E.L. Robinson Engineering in 1978.“This is a West Virginia firm that has grown through the decades,” Wriston said.Robinson also served several years on the Professional Engineers (P.E.) licensing board in the state.“He’s been a mentor to young engineers, and he’s been a role model,” Wriston said. “This is a tribute to a career spent serving.”