Steven C. Gray Writes a Much Awaited Work of Fiction

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven C. Gray’s new book “Contract Killers.” is taking the market by storm, with the readers rocking their heads. Every next chapter in Steven’s new book comes with its own heat of excitement. This recent release is all the gossip in the reader community lately.
Straight out of the best blockbuster movie plots, this story is one rocky terrain with hot themes of corruption, character tragedy, and other plot twists making it one eventful read.
The book, Contract Killers, has the ground concept of people with bad choices and their route to reconciliation. The story orients around the main characters, who are misfits and kill for a cause. These characters are introduced to a program called contract killers. A classified intelligence uses these individuals in Steven’s stories to do their bidding for confidentiality about their past, with the alternative being the death penalty. Doing their dirty work, these pack of masterminds and criminals have a lot to explore and uncover. While this plot has seen mainstream viewership even before, Steven managed to bring this plot to light again with better energy, and Steven has done justice to the often misused plot.
Viewers these days seldom see a story that rocks their reality boat or hooks their attention for a consistent read. Blockbuster cinema and CGI have driven the reader audience to television and theatres. With that said, Steven’s book is an excellent attempt at driving just that audience back to the use of their never-ending stretch of human imagination.
Complex plots are hard to handle, and live-action shows don’t really do the best justice to such scripts. But a paper is the best territory for such plots to be layered with extra detail and perfection. This is the best test of a writer’s skill and imagination. Even in a book, carrying out the best execution of characters and exploiting every end of a plot is no easy feat. But Steven C. Gray is one man for that job. He executed his plot, requiring detail, understanding and flexibility to pull off the best works of fiction.
Give “Contract Killers” an early read and be ahead of the curve; for this book is sure to hit the mainstream media to be the buzz and talk of the major side of the reading community.
