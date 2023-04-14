Premier Dennis King unveils new Cabinet full of experience, drive and determination to deliver for Islanders

CANADA, April 14 - Premier Dennis King unveiled his new Cabinet today consisting of eleven other members who have the experience, knowledge, and expertise to move the ambitious agenda forward focused on healthcare, housing, affordability, growing our workforce, and working to make Prince Edward Island the best place to live, work and raise a family.

“We put forward an ambitious plan in the election that came directly from Islanders and now it is our job to deliver on those commitments. This team is a mix of experience and new perspectives, geographically represents our Island, and has a record number of women serving as members of Executive Council.” - Premier Dennis King

The new Cabinet includes the following members:

Hon. Dennis King , Premier of Prince Edward Island and Minister Responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs and Indigenous Relations;

, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Minister Responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs and Indigenous Relations; Hon. Bloyce Thompson , Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Justice, Public Safety & Attorney General, and Deputy Premier;

, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Justice, Public Safety & Attorney General, and Deputy Premier; Hon. Steven Myers , Minister of Environment, Energy & Climate Action;

, Minister of Environment, Energy & Climate Action; Hon. Ernie Hudson , Minister of Transportation & Infrastructure;

, Minister of Transportation & Infrastructure; Hon. Natalie Jameson , Minister of Education & Early Years and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women;

, Minister of Education & Early Years and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Hon. Cory Deagle , Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport & Culture;

, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport & Culture; Hon. Mark McLane , Minister of Health and Wellness;

, Minister of Health and Wellness; Hon. Gilles Arsenault , Minister of Economic Development, Innovation & Trade and Minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs;

, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation & Trade and Minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs; Hon. Jill Burridge , Minister of Finance;

, Minister of Finance; Hon. Rob Lantz , Minister of Housing, Land and Communities;

, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities; Hon. Barb Ramsay , Minister of Social Development & Seniors; and

, Minister of Social Development & Seniors; and Hon. Jenn Redmond, Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning & Population;

The new Cabinet has a record number of women serving as members of Executive Council with four women serving in cabinet positions. The Cabinet also has representatives from all three counties and the four largest municipalities on Prince Edward Island.

Some government departments have been realigned to create efficiencies and to put renewed focus on the priorities of the King government. These changes include:

A new Department of Workforce, Advance Learning and Population will focus on growing our workforce, growing our training opportunities with our post-secondary institutions both locally and regionally, and implementing a population strategy that is realistic and interconnected with all areas of government including healthcare, housing, education, and social services;

A realigned Department of Housing, Land & Communities has been created to cut red-tape when it comes to housing and permitting, in addition to working closely with Municipalities on developing a province-wide land-use plan for our province; and

A realigned Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture to create further opportunities between our primary industries and seeking new opportunities for growing our tourism products including music, arts, sport and culture.

Cabinet committee membership and Caucus Leadership positions will be announced in the coming days.

