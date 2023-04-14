Premier Dennis King announces changes to Senior Management Team

CANADA, April 14 - After unveiling a new cabinet this morning, Premier Dennis King announced changes to the senior management team within Government to align with the renewed organization of government.

The following changes will take effect as of Monday, April 17, 2023:

Erin McGrath-Gaudet to serve as Deputy Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning & Population;

Bethany MacLeod to serve as Deputy Minister of Education & Early Years;

Jamie MacDonald to serve as Deputy Minister of Housing, Land and Communities;

Michele Koughan to serve as Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport & Culture;

Brian Matheson to serve as Deputy Minister of Agriculture;

Jamie Aiken to serve as Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Innovation & Trade;

Teresa Henneberry to serve as Deputy Minister of Social Development and Seniors; and

Paul Godfrey to serve as Acting Deputy Minister of Transportation & Infrastructure.

“With the realignment of some departments to better serve Islanders these changes provide the public service with professional leadership they need to execute on the ambitious agenda we have for our second term. With a combination of fresh perspectives, new ideas and a renewed mandate from Islanders, myself and my cabinet colleagues look forward to working with this team to get to work immediately for Islanders.” - Premier Dennis King

Bob Creed, former Deputy Minister of Transportation & Infrastructure announced his retirement earlier this month and is retiring after three decades of public service.

“I would like to wish Bob Creed all the best in his retirement from the public service,” said Premier Dennis King. “Bob has worked under successive governments and has always proven to be a dedicated and professional leader within the public service. We were honored to have had him serve as Deputy Minister of two departments under our government and wish him well in his retirement.”

