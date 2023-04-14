Homes For Heroes Breaks Ground on The New Kingston Veterans’ Village

/EIN News/ -- KINGSTON, Ontario, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today representatives from the Governments of Canada and Ontario, the City of Kingston administration, and local community partners assembled at Homes For Heroes Kingston Veterans’ Village site to celebrate breaking ground on the new Homes For Heroes Kingston Veterans’ Village. It is estimated that there are more than 150 Veterans in Kingston and the surrounding area that could use the services offered by the Homes For Heroes Kingston Veterans’ Village which will open to clients November 1, 2023. Homes For Heroes Foundation’s mission is to integrate all homeless military Veterans back into the community through the provision of housing and support services.



The Homes For Heroes Kingston Veterans’ Village is located at 730 King St West, Kingston, Ontario. Once completed the Kingston Veterans’ Village will consist of 20 tiny homes, a resource center, social service offices, community gardens and a community recreation space. All homes face inward to facilitate peer-to-peer support, with each home being 300 square feet in size and fully equipped with all the features of a larger home.

“Our team has been working very hard over the last couple years to get a Veterans’ Village planned in the great city of Kingston. We are thrilled to begin construction and be one step closer to helping those that once stood on guard for Canada in Kingston and the surrounding area. We want to thank all levels of government, our national and local funding partners, and our amazing local volunteer steering team for their dedication towards this project,” noted David Howard, CEO and Co-founder of the Homes For Heroes Foundation.

Homes For Heroes Foundation was developed in response to the growing number of military Veterans who are facing a crisis as they return to civilian life and find themselves on the path to homelessness. Homes For Heroes builds and operates tiny home Veteran Villages with social support services, to help those that once stood on guard for Canada integrate back into the community.

The Governments of Canada and Ontario and the City of Kingston played key roles in supporting the Homes For Heroes Kingston Veterans’ Village by donating the necessary land and investing financially to build this important project. Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands and Bryan Paterson, the Mayor of Kingston were both on hand to participate in this monumental event.

Quick Facts

Homes For Heroes Foundation builds and operates tiny home villages, with wrap around social support services for Veterans living rough or experiencing homelessness.

Homes For Heroes Foundation currently operates Veteran Villages in Calgary and Edmonton. The Kingston Veterans’ Village is now entering the construction phase and the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans’ Village is in the final planning stage.

In 2019, Homes For Heroes Foundation opened ATCO Veterans Village in Calgary and in 2021 opened the ATCO Veterans’ Village in Edmonton. Since that time, twenty-four Veterans have graduated from the program. These Veterans came into the program, worked on the issues that led them to the streets, entered the workforce, moved into more permanent housing, and have become mentors for the current group of tenants.

The Government of Canada was able to provide financial support of over $2M through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and the SEED program.

More information on Homes For Heroes and charitable donations can be made by visiting www.h4hf.ca

Quotes

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our Government is investing in affordable housing in Kingston and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most, including our veterans. With our partners in the province and the city, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of those who have fought for and defended this country. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.” - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

“Congratulations to the Homes for Heroes Foundation for breaking ground on its new Kingston Veterans village. They’re doing vitally important work to provide housing, counselling services, and many other supports to help Canada’s Veterans live independent lives. I’m proud to have supported them through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.” - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defense

“Today’s ceremony marks a major step forward for this important project, and I’m very pleased to be here to pass along my congratulations,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. “Canadians owe an immense debt to the brave women and men of our armed forces, and I’m grateful to Homes for Heroes for providing this much-needed and innovative support to our veterans.” - Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

“This project here in Kingston is yet another example of what can be achieved when we work together. Through this collaboration with the city, we are helping to ensure that all people in Kingston and across our province have safe and affordable housing that enables them to thrive.” - Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

“I am honoured to be officially breaking ground on this transformative project for veterans in Kingston, we are proud to work with the province of Ontario and the Homes For Heroes Foundation to create this new tiny home community to support those men and women who have served so selflessly.” - Mayor Bryan Paterson, City of Kingston

David Howard CEO Homes For Heroes Foundation dave@h4hf.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7546e22a-47ed-4e5a-9e98-b69280b5378a