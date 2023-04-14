George Rehm, JD, appointed to InkSpace Imaging Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InkSpace Imaging is pleased to announce the appointment of George Rehm, JD, to the company’s board of directors.

A trained lawyer and a founding partner of Aeris Capital, George has been engaged in healthcare investing for over 20 years. He was the lead investor in Ion Torrent, Butterfly Networks, Hyperfine Research, Adamas Pharma, Crescendo Bio, and Decipher.

"I am thrilled to have George join our Board of Directors as InkSpace Imaging transitions into its commercial stage," expressed Peter Fischer, President, and CEO of the company. "George offers an abundance of valuable relationships within healthcare investment circles, as well as an impressive background in healthcare start-ups."

George is currently putting his experience to work supporting young firms incubating in the UC/UCSF ecosystem from his base in Berkeley, CA. He is a start-up lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. George is an advisor and board member at Artera AI, Respond, and Mirvie. George is a lead mentor at Bakar Labs Accelerator, UCB, and an innovation advisor at UC Berkeley School of Public Health. George gives back to the community, volunteering as the Director for the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies (CGRS) and is on the Board of Directors for the Bay Area Book Festival.

About InkSpace Imaging

InkSpace Imaging Inc. is a leading medical device manufacturer committed to transforming patient outcomes using innovative MRI technology. Its pediatric body array is part of a developing portfolio of innovative MR coils that deliver high-resolution images at speed to elevate diagnostic accuracy and patient comfort. It currently partners with both General Electric and Siemens Healthineers to offer custom versions of its MR coils for these MRI manufacturers.

Additional Information

Connect with InkSpace Imaging on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Howard Peters

VP Sales and Marketing

info@inkspaceimaging.com