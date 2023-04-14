DMV News You Can Use for April 2023

-In recognition of DC Emancipation Day, all DC DMV locations will be closed on Saturday, April 15 and Monday, April 17. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, April 18. Many of DC DMV's services will be available online or via the agency's free mobile app.

-DC DMV recommends the use of masks by employees and customers at all DC DMV facilities. Masks are still required during the in-vehicle portion of a road test.