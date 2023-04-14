Assistant Secretary Holmgren’s Travel to Seattle

From April 17-18, Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research (INR) Brett Holmgren will travel to Seattle, Washington. He will deliver remarks on INR’s mission at the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington and will participate in recruitment activities, meeting with faculty and students to highlight the opportunities and rewards of public service careers in intelligence and foreign affairs. While in the Seattle area, Assistant Secretary Holmgren will also meet with U.S. military counterparts to engage on collaborative support to diplomacy.

More information on U.S. Department of State careers is available at careers.state.gov.

For press inquiries, contact INRPublicAffairs@state.gov.