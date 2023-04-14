President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes Announces New Appointment

Bryant Daniels Will Serve as Director of Communications & Community Affairs for Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation

/EIN News/ -- ROOSEVELT ISLAND, N.Y., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced the appointment of Bryant Daniels as RIOC’s new Director of Communications and Community Affairs.



“It is important to me, as we continue to build-out our communications team at RIOC, to bring in people with the right combination of expertise and passion,” said President and CEO Shelton J. Haynes. “Bryant brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served in a similar capacity previously for elected officials at the federal, state, and local levels here in New York. He’s a very strong communicator who understands the New York City media landscape and what it takes to effectively communicate with a large and diverse audience. Throughout his career, Bryant has also demonstrated a deep commitment to public service, an adept understanding of government function, and an ability to center the concerns of the community in his work. He will be an incredible addition to the RIOC team, and I’m excited to bring him aboard as our new Communications and Community Affairs Director.”

“I cannot underscore the importance of hiring talented professionals who embody the guiding principles and mission of RIOC, and I am proud to say not only does Bryant have the requisite skillset needed to do the job but has quickly become a valued member of the Communications team,” said Akeem Jamal, Assistant Vice President, Communications & Government Affairs. “I have no doubt he will prove to be an incredible asset and effectively communicate with the countless stakeholders and residents of our historic Island. He will be instrumental in assisting me in rebuilding our strategies, revamping community engagements, and positioning Roosevelt Island for continued success both internally and externally. I look forward to working with him as a thought partner on critical projects and developing and coordinating comprehensive communication programs to promote Roosevelt Island.”

“It’s an honor to join the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, under the strong leadership of Shelton Haynes, as Director of Communications and Community Affairs,” said Bryant Daniels, Director, Communications & Community Affairs. “It’s also a great honor to join this extraordinary team of people at RIOC, who in my short time here have all demonstrated an unceasing commitment to making Roosevelt Island the absolute best it can be. Everyone who lives, works, and plays on this quiet oasis knows how special it is. From its strong, vibrant community to its rich history and unmatched natural beauty, this island is truly one-of-a-kind, and I want to help tell its unique story to folks on and off the island. President Haynes, AVP Akeem Jamal, and the rest of the RIOC Executive Team have an ambitious vision for Roosevelt Island, and I’m excited to work with them, and the entire RIOC organization, to make that vision a reality.”

A seasoned Communications and government affairs professional with more than 12 years of experience working in politics and government, Daniels previously served as Director of Public Affairs, then later as Communications and Deputy District Director, for Congressman Eliot Engel in the Bronx and Westchester. He oversaw all domestic press operations for the Congressman, working closely with senior staff to develop messaging and policy positions around the issues critical to the district. Prior to working for Congressman Engel, Daniels served as Communications Director for New York State Assembly Member Jeffrey Dinowitz in the northwest Bronx, and most recently worked for Starry, an internet service provider that focuses heavily on bridging the digital divide in historically underserved communities, as Senior Associate of Government Affairs. Daniels holds a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University in Communications and Political Science, and a master’s degree from Fordham’s Elections and Campaign Management program.

About Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island’s residential community. RIOC manages the two-mile-long island’s roads, parks, buildings, a sports facility, and public transportation, including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.



Media Contact:

Akeem H. Jamal

Assistant Vice President, Communications & Government Affairs

riocpress@rioc.ny.gov

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33a85d4f-edb9-4b1c-905b-cc474ae78c9f