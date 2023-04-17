COLORADO BRIDAL SHOWS FEATURES TOP AREA WEDDING PROFESSIONALS

“We have found that the primary reason couples attend our shows is to find inspiration, advice, and new ideas, and we address this in several ways,” says Shael Buchen, executive producer of the series. “Throughout the day at each event, numerous wedding professionals will conduct informative workshops where couples may ask questions and receive practical advice.”
The Colorado Bridal Show events also include informative displays, workshops, multi-media presentations and many other ways for engaged couples to explore options for their weddings. There are also a variety of “show only” discounts and giveaways at every event. The series is also known as the best in the area in showcasing new trends in design, food, clothing and décor.
“This generation of engaged couples is all about the individual statement,” said Shael Buchen, the longtime producer of the series. “We’re seeing more natural colors and more non-traditional elements in design elements across the board.”
Examples of these trends include beautiful green archways and other uses of greenery and simple color palettes in floral design, a notable departure from the installation-like, solid-floral backdrops seen at countless celebrity weddings and celebrations in past years. Couples now will often use flowers from their own garden, and small, unassuming bouquets with unique greenery.
Flavored cakes with deconstructed layers will continue to be hot in 2023. Music has become more complex with more and more distinctly personal touches and different elements with song selections, string elements (think of the cello at the more recent royal weddings), ethnic bands, etc. Gospel choirs in particular will be a hot trend this year. Other trends for 2023:
- Nontraditional Bridal Parties – The rules of wedding parties are definetly changing – it’s not just about “5 guys and 5 girls” anymore.
- Alternative Walks Down The Aisle – it’s less about “giving the bride away” and more of a statement of support both people as they take the leap! Meghan Markle’s initial walk by herself before joining the arm of Prince Charles in an example.
- The rise of Kid-Driven Bridal Parties – you might include your best friend’s kids in your bridal party, and more personal variations of this rising trend.
- In the Moment Style Wedding Photography – more impulsive and natural, less of the old bridal-book template!
Buchen selects only the highest quality and most reputable wedding professionals to appear at the shows. The events feature the most innovative ideas in the wedding industry and spotlight the trends for the coming wedding season. The Colorado Bridal Show events feature more than 100 exhibitors and more than 2,000 attendees, including hundreds of couples that are planning upcoming weddings. For further information about The Colorado Bridal Show series, visit www.theexpopros.com .
