Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is excited to announce the Water Safety for All fundraising event Thursday, May 25, 2023

Our organization is committed to making sure everyone has the opportunity to learn how to swim and understand water safety.”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is excited to announce the Water Safety for All fundraising event to support water safety initiatives on Thursday, May 25, 2023. This event will be held at Garland Auditorium in Pasadena, located on the Polytechnic School campus. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, a documentary screening of the soon-to-be-released 2022 film Drowning In Silence, and a short program that includes a special discussion with director Chezik Tsunoda. The evening will highlight the RBAC’s Water Safety Program, our lifesaving partnership with PUSD now in its fourth decade
— Jimmy Francis, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
"Our organization is committed to making sure everyone has the opportunity to learn how to swim and understand water safety," said Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Executive Director and President Jimmy Francis. "By providing these resources to families in our community, we can reduce the number of preventable drowning incidents."
Net proceeds from Water Safety For All will directly support the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center’s water safety initiatives that impact the lives of over 400,000 local area residents each year. The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center provides water safety, learn-to-swim programs, and Red Cross Lifeguard training with a mission-minded, community benefit-centered approach. From infants to adults, we offer aquatic programming for all.
Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of five, and it's a tragedy that is entirely preventable. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of ten people die from drowning every day in the United States, and one in five are children aged 14 or younger.
"We are grateful for the support of our Board of Directors, donors, and patrons in our efforts around drowning prevention," said Francis. "Together, we can make a difference and save lives."
The cocktail reception will feature food from the Paella Project, the only female-owned paella catering company in Los Angeles. To purchase tickets for the upcoming fundraising event, please visit rosebowlaquatics.org/water-safety-for-all
