"Lulu and Malek Sail Off to Sea!" Named a "2022 Story Monsters® Approved Winner"

Award-Winning Children's Book Teaches Children Lessons About the Sea and Conservation

ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) April 14, 2023

The children's book, Lulu and Malek Sail Off to Sea! written by June Foster and Rob Scheer and illustrated by Gill Guile has been designated a 2022 Story Monsters® Approved Winner. The Story Monsters Approved book designation program recognizes and honors authors in the field of children's literature whose books inspire, inform, teach, or entertain.

Published in 2022, Lulu and Malek Sail Off to Sea! tells the story of two adventurous friends (Lulu and Malek) who make fantastic discoveries, take care of our planet and meet new friends as they explore the wonders of the world under the sea. With vibrant illustrations and endearing characters, this fun-to-read rhyming book is inspiring to all and is enjoyed by children who love adventure, a good laugh, and want to learn more about the sea and conservation.

"We are so appreciative of the Story Monsters jury for awarding us this designation," states co-author June Foster. "What makes this even more heart-warming, is that along with industry experts, kids assist in the judging of books, which means that children are recommending ‘Lulu and Malek' to other children to read."

"As the father of five children, I cherish the time I spend reading with my kids and know the importance of finding books that will not only entertain, but will impart long-lasting meaning to them," notes Rob Scheer, co-author. "Receiving this recognition from Story Monsters ® will help get our book into the hands of more children and their caregivers, which has always been our goal."

Story Monsters®, home to the award-winning Story Monsters Ink® magazine, is the literary resource for teachers and librarians and the marketing and production solution for authors and publishers of children's books.

Lulu and Malek Sail Off to Sea can be found in traditional and online bookstores, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Bookshop.org, BookPeople, and on author June Foster's website. For every book purchased, Rob and June donate one book to Comfort Cases, an organization founded by Rob that promotes hope and dignity to youth in foster care. Please write a review on Amazon - they would truly appreciate it!

Media Contact:

David Thalberg

dthalberg@strykermunleygroup.com

917.952.2580

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/4/prweb19278681.htm