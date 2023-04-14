Submit Release
Author Alexa Wingfield releases a new novel, "Rise Up," a captivating tale of resilience and overcoming adversity.

Rise Up! by Alexa Wingfield

SACKVILLE, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Rise Up," readers follow Hannah Mills, a woman trapped in an abusive marriage with an alcoholic gambler. Despite efforts from her boss and friend, Stephen, to help her out of the situation, Hannah's debts keep piling up, and she eventually betrays those closest to her. After being fired from her job, Hannah finds herself trapped with Stephen's adopted brother, Michael, in a winter cabin in the mountains.

As Hannah and Michael spend time together, Michael helps her learn to stand up for herself and fight back against her abusive husband. But their journey is far from smooth, as they face various challenges and scandals that threaten to tear them apart.

Wingfield's "Rise Up" is a poignant and gripping story that explores the power of resilience and self-discovery. The novel is a page-turner that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, rooting for Hannah's triumph over her hardships.

"Rise Up" is now available in bookstores nationwide and online.

About the Author:

Alexa Wingfield is an accomplished author with a passion for storytelling. She is known for her ability to captivate readers with her relatable characters and gripping plots. Wingfield is a dedicated writer, spending hours on research and planning to ensure that her books are well-crafted and engaging. "Rise Up" is her latest novel, and she is excited to share it with the world.

https://www.amazon.com/Rise-Up-Alexa-Wingfield-ebook/dp/B0C22DH6GC/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1681494467&sr=1-1

