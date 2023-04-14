The Canadian Vaping Association Applauds England's Innovative "Swap to Stop" Initiative

/EIN News/ -- BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) commends England’s recent announcement of an innovative "Swap to Stop" initiative, designed to help one million smokers quit tobacco products by providing free vaping starter kits. The CVA believes that such forward-thinking approaches can have a significant impact on reducing smoking rates, educating the public on the benefits of switching from smoking to vaping, and improving public health. The structure of this initiative will ensure the protection of both adult consumers and youth.



The UK's "Swap to Stop" program represents a groundbreaking initiative, allocating around £45m to provide free vaping starter kits to one million people who smoke, encouraging them to switch from combustible tobacco products to less harmful alternatives. Health Minister Neil O'Brien emphasized the importance of supporting individuals in quitting rather than imposing bans. This approach differs significantly from the strategies currently employed in Canada and North America. Critics argue that these measures, although welcome, are "nowhere near sufficient" as England's 2030 "smoke-free" target date approaches, highlighting the need for even more comprehensive efforts to help those who smoke. The significant investment in the program underscores the UK government's belief in the potential of vaping products as a harm reduction tool.

The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) commends the UK government's plans to create a dedicated enforcement task force as an essential component of their "Swap to Stop" program. This task force will play a vital role in monitoring compliance and preventing the illegal sale of vaping products to underage individuals. The UK's proactive approach to enforcement and regulation serves as an example for other countries in their efforts to balance the availability of harm reduction tools for people who smoke with the need to protect youth from nicotine addiction.

According to the Canadian Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA) Legislative Review, "vaping products may help people who smoke quit using tobacco products," and "vaping nicotine products do help people to stop smoking for at least six months and do so at a higher rate than traditional NRT use." The CVA recognizes the benefits of such initiatives in supporting people who smoke and encourages the Government of Canada to take note of the innovative strategies being deployed in England.

Furthermore, the TVPA Review highlights that "ensuring that all Canadians have access to reliable information about the health hazards of vaping and potential benefits it may offer in helping people who smoke quit is an important component of effective regulation in this area." By learning from the England’s initiative, people who smoke are able to make informed decisions about their health and take advantage of the benefits of switching from tobacco to vaping products.

Darryl Tempest, Government Relations Counsel to the CVA Board, stated, "While we recognize the importance of providing people who smoke with access to less harmful alternatives, it is equally crucial to protect our youth from nicotine addiction. A balanced approach, like England's 'Swap to Stop' program, can help us achieve both objectives by offering support to those who smoke and implementing strict measures to prevent underage access to vaping products."

Despite the critics arguing that the UK's initiative is not sufficient, the CVA believes that adopting similar forward-thinking approaches in addressing tobacco and nicotine use would contribute to ongoing efforts to reduce smoking rates and improve public health. The UK's "Swap to Stop" program demonstrates a commitment to providing viable alternatives for people who smoke while prioritizing the protection of youth.

The Canadian Vaping Association encourages stakeholders and governments to consider innovative strategies and initiatives to support the millions of people who still smoke quit or find a less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. It is crucial to recognize the potential benefits of vaping as a harm reduction tool and work together to address the complex public health challenges surrounding tobacco and nicotine use while safeguarding our youth.

About the Canadian Vaping Association:

The Canadian Vaping Association is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the Canadian vaping industry. Founded in 2014, the CVA represents over 200 retail and online vaping businesses in Canada. The CVA does not accept funding or membership from tobacco companies or affiliates. The association acts as a liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the industry. The primary goal of CVA is to ensure that government regulation is reasonable and practical, through the strategy of professional proactive communication.

