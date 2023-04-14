Avid Brings Cost-efficient Nearline Storage to Avid | Edit On Demand

Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage now available to ease data storage costs for content creation teams

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced the availability of Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage for Avid | Edit On Demand , bringing highly cost-efficient nearline storage to cloud-based content creation workflows. Production teams relying on the Avid | Edit On Demand editorial-in-the-cloud SaaS solution can now easily store and access growing libraries of shared content at a fraction of the per-terabyte cost of online storage.



With the addition of Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage, content creation teams can flexibly access online and nearline content libraries. Nearline storage complements high performance storage, making it more economical to store long-term assets, such as camera originals, stock footage, and music libraries in the cloud. And, because it’s Avid NEXIS storage, NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage is easy to manage and works seamlessly with Media Composer, as well as the growing list of certified third-party solutions integrated with Avid | Edit On Demand. This economical new storage tier makes Avid | Edit On Demand an even more compelling solution for content creation teams, enabling them to easily spin up editing workgroups in the cloud as needed, with the flexibility to spin them back down when projects are complete.

“Storing heavy professional media in high-performance cloud storage can become cost-prohibitive, so introducing lower-cost nearline storage makes perfect sense, as long as the content remains readily accessible,” said Dave Colantuoni, Vice President of Product Management, Video & Media Solutions, Avid. “Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage allows content creation teams to easily migrate content between high performance cloud storage and economical nearline storage, while keeping everything within reach at all times.”

Open media storage for any workflow

Avid’s focus on innovative collaborative shared storage for media has made Avid NEXIS the preferred solution for thousands of production companies, post houses, broadcasters, and other media companies. Proven in several thousand installations worldwide, Avid NEXIS is the industry standard for teams of professional media creators, enabling unparalleled content storage, sharing and collaborative storytelling. Learn more at https://www.avid.com/products/avid-nexis .

Meet with Avid at NAB Show booth N1221 (Las Vegas, April 16-19) to experience the innovations that are transforming how media production teams achieve enhanced collaboration, efficiency, economy and scale.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

