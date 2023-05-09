Agility Named a Top Performer in Gartner’s Voice of the Customer Report
Agility has been named a strong performer in Gartner's Voice of the Customer report in WCM and the leader in Deployment Experience.
We believe that customer feedback is essential to our success, and we are proud to have received positive user reviews.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report is a comprehensive document that provides insights for IT decision-makers by synthesizing reviews from its user community. The report includes only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery" during the specified 18-month submission period.
In the Web Content Management (WCM) market, Gartner Peer Insights has published 775 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending on January 31, 2023. The report categorizes all eligible vendors into four quadrants based on user interest, adoption, and overall experience.
Agility's recent recognition as a top performer in the "Voice of the Customer" report for WCM is a testament to the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and mission to amplify the voice of the customer.
Unlike traditional WCM solutions, however, Agility's platform offers more enterprise-grade features, including; an API-first, headless architecture that enables seamless integration with a wide range of systems and applications. This composable architecture and the platform's powerful capabilities make Agility a top choice for businesses seeking to expand their brand presence and deliver consistent, high-quality content across multiple channels.
In addition to its top-performing status in the report, Agility is the highest-ranked vendor included for "Deployment experience." This accolade results from the company's user-friendly experience and top-tier implementation partners.
Furthermore, Agility's outstanding deployment experience can be attributed to its award-winning support team, known for its exceptional responsiveness and expertise. With a customer-centric approach, the support team works closely with clients to ensure their onboarding and implementation experience is smooth and hassle-free. Agility's commitment to providing exceptional customer service has also helped the company maintain a high customer satisfaction rate, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking a reliable and innovative content management solution.
Why does the Voice of the Customer Matter?
As businesses continue to scale and expand their online presence, it's becoming increasingly important to prioritize vendors that prioritize amplifying brand voice. This is where platforms like Agility come in, offering solutions that empower businesses to manage their content effectively and create a cohesive brand message.
The importance of having a strong brand voice cannot be overstated. A clear, consistent, and compelling brand voice can help businesses differentiate themselves from competitors and build lasting customer relationships. In today's digital landscape, where consumers are constantly bombarded with marketing messages, having a unique brand voice that resonates with customers is more critical than ever.
Businesses can distinguish and elevate their brand voice by choosing vendors recognized as top performers in their field, like Agility. Vendors included in reports like Gartner's Voice of the Customer report have been vetted and validated by other businesses, making them a trusted choice for IT decision-makers.
In addition, choosing a vendor that prioritizes brand voice can significantly impact a business's bottom line. By streamlining content production and enabling enterprises to create and publish content more efficiently, these vendors can help companies to reduce costs and increase revenue. In a world where time is of the essence, quickly and effectively producing high-quality content can give businesses a significant competitive advantage.
Vendors like Agility that prioritize customer feedback and are committed to continually improving their platforms can help businesses stay ahead of the curve.
Agility's CEO, Jon Voigt, emphasized the company's commitment to its customers, stating that its core purpose is to provide a platform that amplifies its customers' voices.
"As a company, Agility's core purpose is to provide a platform that amplifies our customers' voice. This recognition in the Voice of the Customer report is a testament to our commitment to our customers' satisfaction. We believe that customer feedback is essential to our success, and we are proud to have received positive user reviews." Jon Voigt, CEO
Agility's recently launched customer feedback loop program is designed to give customers an improved way of providing feedback, enabling the company to improve its platform continually while bringing customers to the forefront of innovation. The program is designed to collect feedback from multiple channels and ensure that every request is reviewed and addressed promptly.
At Agility, the feedback loop program allows customers to submit feature requests via Slack, the support portal, or directly to their customer success manager. The company understands that customers have different preferences for how they would like to provide feedback, and the multiple channels allow them to choose the most convenient method for them.
The feedback loop program is also designed to review and address every request promptly. The Agility team reviews and advocates for requests every week, bringing these features to life. This means that customers can expect to see their requested features on the platform with a quick turnaround.
Overall, the feedback loop program is a key component of Agility's commitment to exceptional customer service and a future-proof platform. By actively seeking and responding to customer feedback, the company can continue improving its platform and providing a better customer experience.
One notable example of customer feedback impacting the platform is the massive UI refresh in 2022/2023; this was 100% inspired by customer feedback. Customers had expressed frustration with certain aspects of the platform's user interface, such as the navigation and layout, which could have been more intuitive and easier to navigate. Agility took this feedback to heart and completely redesigned the UI.
The new UI features a cleaner design, more intuitive navigation, and improved functionality, making it easier for customers to use and manage their content. The refresh has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers, who appreciate the platform's improved usability and functionality.
Agility's recognition in Gartner's Voice of the Customer report reflects its dedication to its customers. The platform's top-performing status results from its robust features and tools enabling customers to create, manage, and publish content seamlessly. Agility's commitment to continually innovating and improving the platform based on customer feedback makes it a trustworthy partner in the content management space. With its content-first architecture and user-friendly interface, Agility's web content management platform is an excellent choice for businesses looking to scale their brand voice and improve their content production process. "Agility is committed to continually innovating and improving the platform to meet customers' evolving needs."-Voigt.
Agility Recognized by G2 Simultaneously
At the same time as the Voice of the Customer Report, Agility's customers voted the company a top vendor in G2 Crowd's Headless CMS Spring report. This recognition by G2 Crowd further highlights Agility's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The report provides valuable insights into the customer experience and is an essential tool for businesses looking to make informed decisions when selecting a Headless CMS solution.
Agility's success can be seen in its impressive portfolio of case studies, which showcase the platform's ability to deliver exceptional content management solutions to businesses of all sizes and industries. These case studies provide an in-depth look at how Agility's platform has helped companies streamline their content production process, improve their brand voice, and drive revenue growth.
Agility has been a critical partner in enabling Cineplex, a leading Canadian movie theatre company, to rebuild its website and enhance its online sales capabilities, performance, scalability, and usability. By leveraging Agility's flexible and intuitive platform, Cineplex has provided a consistent user experience while decoupling content from code. Thanks to Agility, Cineplex has experienced a significant improvement in performance, usability, and user engagement.
About Agility
Agility is not your average content platform. It's a premium solution designed to provide unparalleled composable solutions to businesses with complex content requirements. Its API-first approach, flexible architecture, and personalized white-glove service make them the go-to choice for organizations seeking unique content management solutions.
Agility is committed to providing its customers with a voice, reflected in its Content Platform, which offers seamless integrations with other systems and tools, and a growing App Marketplace with over 50 no-code apps. Additionally, Agility recently launched its Command Line Interface (CLI), which helps developers manage their Agility projects more efficiently.
Agility's recognition as a strong performer in Gartner's Voice of the Customer report in web content management and as the leader in Deployment Experience is a testament to the company's commitment to customer satisfaction. Agility's Content Platform offers an API-first, headless approach and composable architecture that is intuitive and easy to navigate. It is a top vendor for companies looking to scale their brand voice and deliver consistent, high-quality content across multiple channels. By prioritizing customer feedback and continually improving its platform, Agility provides exceptional customer service and stays ahead of the curve in the ever-changing digital landscape.
