Earliest known Comstock Lode mining document from 1859 realizes $16,875 at Holabird's Big Bonanza auction, Mar 30-Apr. 2

Historic document from 1859, dating to the very beginning of the Comstock Lode silver rush in the U.S. and including mention of the most important mining claim – the Ophir ($16,875).

Comstock “Wash-Oh!” illustrated lettersheet from 1860, drawn and engraved by TC Boyd (San Francisco) and with a vignette showing a natty prospector, the devil and a cornucopia ($5,750).

U.S. $10,000 gold certificate, cancelled and not redeemable, printed in Washington, D.C. and dated May 3, 1917, with the signatures of Teehee and Burke as register and treasurer ($2,875).

Stock certificate No. 12 for the Cripple Creek & Colorado Springs Railroad Company, issued for one share to Charles L. Tutt in 1925 and signed by Spencer Penrose as president ($750).