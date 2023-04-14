Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,328 in the last 365 days.

Cingulate to Participate in Benzinga All Live Access Event

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer will participate in a live Benzinga All Access event on Tuesday April 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. CST.

The discussion will address the current unmet needs in attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as the expansion of Cingulate’s PTR platform into the anxiety therapeutic area.

Dr. Schaffer will also provide a company overview and recap recent Cingulate clinical and business updates.

The event may be viewed live on Benzinga’s YouTube channel, Benzinga All Access, and will also be available for viewing on Cingulate’s website at cingulate.com/investors.

About Cingulate® 
Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com

Investor Relations 
Thomas Dalton 
Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate
TDalton@cingulate.com 
913-942-2301

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates
mkreps@darrowir.com 
214-597-8200

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
mweible@elixirhealthpr.com 
201-723-5805


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cingulate to Participate in Benzinga All Live Access Event

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more