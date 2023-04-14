Cingulate to Participate in Benzinga All Live Access Event

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer will participate in a live Benzinga All Access event on Tuesday April 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. CST.



The discussion will address the current unmet needs in attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as the expansion of Cingulate’s PTR platform into the anxiety therapeutic area.

Dr. Schaffer will also provide a company overview and recap recent Cingulate clinical and business updates.

The event may be viewed live on Benzinga’s YouTube channel, Benzinga All Access, and will also be available for viewing on Cingulate’s website at cingulate.com/investors.

About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com

Investor Relations

Thomas Dalton

Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate

TDalton@cingulate.com

913-942-2301

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates

mkreps@darrowir.com

214-597-8200