US State Secretary arrives in Hà Nội for official visit

VIETNAM, April 14 - HÀ NỘI — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived on Air Force 2 at Nội Bài International Airport on Friday evening, beginning his official visit to Việt Nam from April 14-16.

Welcoming him at the airport were US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper and head of the Americas Department of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Chí Dũng.

The trip is made at the invitation of Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, as the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Partnership.

The US diplomat is scheduled to hold official talks with Minister Sơn, and later have meetings with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Hà Nội on Saturday.

Blinken will also attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the new US Embassy campus worth US$1.2 billion on Phạm Văn Bạch Street, Cầu Giấy District, Hà Nội.

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian & Pacific Affairs of US State Department Daniel J. Kritenbrink said ahead of Blinken's trip that his talks with Vietnamese leaders and officials will build on the momentum of US President Joe Biden’s call with Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng late last month. — VNS