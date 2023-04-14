Việt Nam, China conclude joint patrol on Gulf of Tonkin

VIETNAM, April 14 - HẢI PHÒNG — The coast guard forces of Việt Nam and China conducted a joint patrol on the waters adjacent to the two countries’ delimitation line in the Gulf of Tonkin from April 11-13.

This is the first joint patrol in those waters this year and the sixth since the Việt Nam-China agreement on fishery cooperation in the Gulf of Tonkin expired on June 30, 2020.

Each side dispatched two ships (8004 and 8003 from Việt Nam, and 4304 and 4202 from China) to join in the patrol, which covered waters along 13 points on the delimitation line with a total distance of 255.5 nautical miles from the point 48km northeast of Cồn Cỏ island to the point 14 miles southeast of Trần island.

During the patrol, the two sides conducted face-to-face talks, monitoring of fishing vessels of both countries operating in the waters adjacent to the delimitation line and communication activities on legal compliance.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese coast guard force set up a working group to inspect Vietnamese fishing ships’ compliance to regulations related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The force also held a ceremony to pay tribute to fallen soldiers and people who died in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Commander of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Major General Lê Quang Đạo, who led the Vietnamese side in the joint patrol, said the activity is a success in all aspects, contributing to the development of the ties between the two countries in general and the two coast guard forces in particular.

He expects the two countries' coast guard units to further promote the achievements gained in the past years to together maintain a peaceful, secure, safe, and orderly environment at sea. — VNS