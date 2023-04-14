Data Visualization Specialist

Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $37-41/hr. plus competitive state benefits

Position is open immediately until filled.

ABOUT

The Idaho Secretary of State is one of Idaho’s seven statewide elected officials tasked with executing specific constitutional and statutory duties. The Secretary serves as Idaho’s chief elections official, oversees the registration of businesses, trademarks, notaries, and other professions, as well as maintains records on the official actions of the Governor and Legislature.

The Elections Division ensures Idaho’s elections are fair, accurate, accessible, and secure. By maintaining and modernizing the security and integrity of Idaho’s election system, our intent is to ensure every voice is heard, and every vote counted. The division provides valuable services to voters, candidates, and election officials for all of Idaho’s 44 counties.

DESCRIPTION

This position implements the organization and use of elections-related data to produce real-time elections visualizations and mapping projects through data analytics. The incumbent in this role function as the subject matter expert for elections data, data analytics, and data governance. The incumbent works independently under general guidance managing large datasets and strategizing data harvesting for analytics purposes. This position will be responsible for building highly interactive and customizable data visualizations that provide the public with greater access and transparency to election, lobbying, campaign finance and other public data housed with the Secretary of State.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Design and create data visualizations, reports, and dashboards using office datasets.

Performing and documenting data analysis, data validation, and data mapping/design.

Champion dashboard quality, consistency, usability, and reliability by documenting and applying best practices to design and development.

Merges and compares multiple data sets to provide data analytics and recommendations for data driven decision making.

Organizes the analyses and reporting of statewide election results.

Audits state voter rolls and statewide election results.

Develops campaign finance and lobbying transparency tools for the public.

Assists administration with defining data needs and data collection.

Leverages new and existing technologies and theories for managing business data.

Works with divisions to understand data governance and assist with the development of data governance policies and procedures.

Develops data governance standards, workflows, policies and procedures in line with industry standards.

Coordinates development among collaborators of databases and applications to compile and access data.

Works with business areas to secure data appropriately while complying with record retention schedules.

Communicate project status updates and recommendations.

Collaborate with technical staff and end users to understand and troubleshoot platform issues and develop appropriate solutions.

Identifies problems with reporting systems and recommends modifications.

Works with public data users on accessing publicly available office data.

Responds to county inquiries.

QUALIFICATIONS

Candidates must effectively demonstrate knowledge and experience in the following areas:

Experience with Tableau and data visualization, including hands-on development of analytics dashboards and working with complex data sets.

Degree in mathematics, computer science, information systems, or related field.

Demonstrated skill and experience in research design, data gathering, data analysis and reporting.

Database design and administration skills including thorough knowledge of relational databases.

Advanced knowledge of Excel including pivot tables and Power Query.

Demonstrated ability to import and export data between various media, including database tables, spreadsheets and delimited text files.

Statistical analysis software skills preferred.

Experience independently evaluating and defining data management needs and recommending and implementing new solutions.

Strong analytical, quantitative, problem solving and organizational skills.

Attention to detail and ability to coordinate multiple tasks, set priorities and meet deadlines.

TO APPLY:

To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Data Visualization Specialist Application” to [email protected]

EEO/AA/Veteran

The State of Idaho is committed to providing equal employment opportunities and prohibit discrimination against qualified individuals based on their status as protected veterans or individuals with disabilities and prohibit discrimination against all individuals based on their race, color, religion, political affiliation or belief, sex, national origin, genetics, or any other status protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

The State of Idaho is committed to access and reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities, auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. If you require an accommodation at any step in our recruitment process, you are encouraged to contact (208) 334-2263 (TTY/TTD: 711), or email [email protected].

Preference may be given to veterans who qualify under state and federal laws and regulations.