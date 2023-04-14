There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,314 in the last 365 days.
Pay Range: $37-41/hr. plus competitive state benefits
Position is open immediately until filled.
ABOUT
The Idaho Secretary of State is one of Idaho’s seven statewide elected officials tasked with executing specific constitutional and statutory duties. The Secretary serves as Idaho’s chief elections official, oversees the registration of businesses, trademarks, notaries, and other professions, as well as maintains records on the official actions of the Governor and Legislature.
The Elections Division ensures Idaho’s elections are fair, accurate, accessible, and secure. By maintaining and modernizing the security and integrity of Idaho’s election system, our intent is to ensure every voice is heard, and every vote counted. The division provides valuable services to voters, candidates, and election officials for all of Idaho’s 44 counties.
DESCRIPTION
This position implements the organization and use of elections-related data to produce real-time elections visualizations and mapping projects through data analytics. The incumbent in this role function as the subject matter expert for elections data, data analytics, and data governance. The incumbent works independently under general guidance managing large datasets and strategizing data harvesting for analytics purposes. This position will be responsible for building highly interactive and customizable data visualizations that provide the public with greater access and transparency to election, lobbying, campaign finance and other public data housed with the Secretary of State.
RESPONSIBILITIES
QUALIFICATIONS
Candidates must effectively demonstrate knowledge and experience in the following areas:
TO APPLY:
To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Data Visualization Specialist Application” to [email protected]
EEO/AA/Veteran
The State of Idaho is committed to providing equal employment opportunities and prohibit discrimination against qualified individuals based on their status as protected veterans or individuals with disabilities and prohibit discrimination against all individuals based on their race, color, religion, political affiliation or belief, sex, national origin, genetics, or any other status protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.
The State of Idaho is committed to access and reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities, auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. If you require an accommodation at any step in our recruitment process, you are encouraged to contact (208) 334-2263 (TTY/TTD: 711), or email [email protected].
Preference may be given to veterans who qualify under state and federal laws and regulations.